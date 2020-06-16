LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Communications and ProtectionPro ® by Madico® today announced a strategic U.S. distribution partnership.



Superior Communications, the leader in distribution, logistics, and retail solutions throughout wireless telecom, has been chosen by ProtectionPro to serve as a Tier 1 strategic partner, focused on delivering their on-demand device protection system and solution to key retailers throughout the wireless industry in the United States.

ProtectionPro is carried by thousands of big box retail stores, telecommunication providers and electronic shops around the globe as the trusted leader in screen protection and full-body Infinity decorative wraps custom made to fit any device. The ProtectionPro system is brought to you by Madico ®, a pioneer in cutting-edge protection film technology.

“ProtectionPro’s on-demand solution and technology, designed to protect a multitude of smartphones and other CE devices, is world class,” said Erik Schlesselman, SVP of Business Development for Superior Communications. “The opportunity throughout wireless retail will not only add significant and incremental revenue driving opportunities for these brick and mortar retailers, but also will provide their customers and end users with a unique solution offering full protection on almost any device, at any time. We are incredibly excited about this partnership and expect to see significant velocity with ProtectionPro’s entrance into the wireless telecom ecosystem.”

ProtectionPro’s screen protection films are available in Ultra2 and Ultra Matte finishes that are strong, scratch resistant and self-healing but are thin and flexible enough that they do not interfere with devices’ touchscreen features. The Infinity Series allows users to show off their unique style and personalize the look of the back of their devices with more than 40 different textures and colors available, custom made to fit any device.

“ProtectionPro believes in partnering with world class distributors, so we are proud to announce our newest strategic alignment with Superior Communications,” said Jim Adams, head of America’s Sales for ProtectionPro. “We expect this partnership to bring the ProtectionPro solution to consumers throughout the United States who are seeking the best screen protection for their electronic devices.”

About ProtectionPro

ProtectionPro is the world leader in on-demand device protection, including screen covers and the Infinity Series line of fashionable device armor, which allows consumers to protect their devices as well as express their personal style. ProtectionPro is sold in more than 146 countries worldwide with a mobile app in 22 languages. ProtectionPro screen protection was used by NASA in space. The ProtectionPro system is brought to you by Madico , a pioneer in cutting-edge film technology. An award-winning organization, our expertise is in the research, science, development, and manufacturing of high performance, complex, multilayer films engineered to exceed customer expectations.

About Madico, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, Madico, Inc. innovates, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of protective, functional and decorative materials-based solutions including films, coatings and laminates for various industries worldwide from automotive and architecture to healthcare and aerospace. Since 1903, Madico has pioneered industry-first products with an unrivaled commitment to quality and dedication to its customers. Madico is a fully owned subsidiary of Lintec USA Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit www.madico.com .

About Superior Communications

Headquartered in Irwindale, California, and grounded in their history of entrepreneurship, Superior Communications provides a complete line of wireless products, logistical support and retail services to all Major Carriers, OEMs and Retailers across North America. Established in 1991, as the sales and logistics arm of an Asian-based manufacturing partner, Superior Communications has continued to grow its lines of accessories and service offerings and is widely recognized as the leading provider of both OEM/Brand and ODM/Private Label accessories and solutions throughout North America. For more information, visit www.superiorcommunications.com .

Erik Schlesselman Superior Communications