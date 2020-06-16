Minneapolis, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) announced today that registration is open for its virtual 2020 Summer Experience Program, which provides students, parents, and faculty with an opportunity to learn about careers at CLA. The free online event will be held Wednesday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CST, and interested parties can register through June 22.

“CLA is different. Our firm offers the ability to create a customized career path based on an individual’s passion and talent,” said Jessie Koepplin, CLA director of campus. “Hear directly from individuals across the firm how CLA’s purpose, promise, and culture opened career paths they never imagined.”

Peek behind the scenes of the firm’s culture to see how the CLA family creates opportunities for their people, their clients, and their communities. The event will cover topics, including:

CLA’s on-the-job experiences

How students can market themselves

CLA’s impact on the community

CLA’s Young Executive Team, an internal group that has a huge impact on the firm’s strategy

Job openings

CLA’s services and industries

While the goal of the event is to provide guidance for students who are looking to start a career, parents and faculty will find it informative as well. Parents will fully understand what their student should expect from a career with CLA, and faculty will be equipped to explain CLA’s advantages to future graduates.

Those who are unable to attend the online event can register to receive an email with the recording and presentation following the event.

For more information about the 2020 Summer Experience Program, contact Melissa Bishop at mypeoplesolutions@CLAconnect.com. For more information about careers at CLA, visit CLAconnect.com.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

