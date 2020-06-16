LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO, AIM: MPH), “Mereo” or “the Company”, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019.



“We are very pleased with the substantial operational progress we have made throughout 2019 and particularly, over the past several months,” said Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Mereo. “We announced earlier this month that we have taken the strategic decision to focus on advancing etigilimab, (an “Anti-TIGIT”) for the treatment of solid tumors, alongside our rare disease portfolio including setrusumab for osteogenesis imperfecta, which we plan to partner prior to the initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 study, and alvelestat for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency which is in an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study. Coupled with the completion of a $70 million financing earlier this month, we believe we are entering a transformational period for Mereo and are extremely well positioned to execute on our strategy.”

2019 and Recent Financial Highlights

Cash resources¹ of £16.3 million as at December 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 £27.5 million). Since the year end, Mereo has raised £60.8 million in Private Placements, £3.8 million from a convertible equity financing and £3.2 million from licensing.

Loss after tax for the 12-month period of £35.3 million (2018: £32.0 million) or 39 pence per ordinary share (2018: 45pence per ordinary share).

Net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2019 of £45.9 million (full year 2018: £23.1 million).

¹ Cash resources is defined as the aggregate of cash and short-term deposits and short-term investments.

About Mereo BioPharma

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for patients with oncology and rare diseases. Mereo's strategy is to selectively acquire product candidates for oncology and rare diseases that have already received significant investment from pharmaceutical and large biotechnology companies and that have substantial preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data packages. Mereo's lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab, an anti-TIGIT, has completed a Phase 1a and Phase 1b for a range of solid tumor types and the second product candidate, navicixizumab, for ovarian cancer has been licensed to Oncologie Inc. for up to $300M in milestone payments. Mereo's lead rare disease product candidate, setrusumab, has completed a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in adults with osteogenesis imperfecta ("OI") and a pivotal Phase 3 study design in paediatrics has been agreed with the FDA and EMA. Mereo's second lead product candidate, alvelestat, is being investigated in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency ("AATD"). Mereo plans to form a strategic partnership for setrusumab prior to initiation of the paediatric pivotal study.

