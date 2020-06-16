CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) will hold its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting on June 23, 2020 at 9:00 am MT (11:00am ET).



To protect the health and safety of the public and our team members in light of the COVID-19 situation, FLYHT’s 2020 Annual and Special Meeting will be held virtually only, accessible online at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/s/86195986522?pwd=RzErcHJhaFEzUDFYbVQra2hPNGxqQT09

or by phone:

Canada: +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071 or +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 Webinar ID: 861 9598 6522 Password: 914819

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdhH8O9Hy7

Shareholders are invited to attend the meeting where management will provide a presentation and answer questions about the status of the Company. An archive video of the meeting will also be posted on the Presentations and Webcasts section of FLYHT’s website as soon as it is available.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing airlines, leasing companies, owners, operators and original equipment manufacturers with real-time insights into how their aircraft are performing. The Company’s products include AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System), a satellite communications (Satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com

Contact Information: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Alana Forbes

Chief Financial Officer

403-291-7437

aforbes@flyht.com

investors@flyht.com