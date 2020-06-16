CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) will hold its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting on June 23, 2020 at 9:00 am MT (11:00am ET).
To protect the health and safety of the public and our team members in light of the COVID-19 situation, FLYHT’s 2020 Annual and Special Meeting will be held virtually only, accessible online at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/s/86195986522?pwd=RzErcHJhaFEzUDFYbVQra2hPNGxqQT09
or by phone:
Shareholders are invited to attend the meeting where management will provide a presentation and answer questions about the status of the Company. An archive video of the meeting will also be posted on the Presentations and Webcasts section of FLYHT’s website as soon as it is available.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing airlines, leasing companies, owners, operators and original equipment manufacturers with real-time insights into how their aircraft are performing. The Company’s products include AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System), a satellite communications (Satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com
