Atlanta, GA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vikki Jones and VMH Publishing have just stepped into the international spotlight, as Vikki has been recognized by Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN) as Woman of the Week. DWEN is a worldwide organization that connects female entrepreneurs with networking resources, sources of capital, technology, and more.

One of the largest computer companies in the world, Dell started DWEN in 2009 to support and invest in women entrepreneurs. “At Dell, our mission is to empower women across the globe by removing barriers to entrepreneurship and accelerating positive change that allows them to thrive,” says Sheenam Ohrie, Vice President at Dell Technologies.

DWEN is committed to celebrating and increasing the impact of women-owned businesses on the global economy. It holds an annual event known as the Dell Women’s Summit in cities across the world. The 2018 summit in Toronto brought together 100 entrepreneurial women from 16 countries and 25 industries. In 2019, DWEN invited 150 women entrepreneurs that typically earn between $2-3 million in revenue to their event in Singapore. With this award from DWEN, Vikki Jones and VMH Publishing are gaining exposure with a truly influential group of women.

As the recipient of Woman of the Week, Jones was prominently featured in an email distributed to DWEN members. It describes VMH Publishing as a “full-service book publishing platform built specifically for quality writers and creative and innovative minds”. The feature includes a link to the latest issue of VMH Magazine and encourages the community to connect with Vikki.

Now a successful small business owner and award-winning publisher, Jones founded VMH Publishing in 2008 after being rejected by a major book company. Focusing on topics that enhance society, it supports creative and hard-working independent writers. On top of VMH’s success as a publishing company, it has also expanded to include VMH Magazine and the VMH Magazine Spotlight Podcast.

As a thriving entrepreneur, Vikki Jones encourages all to act on their business ideas, especially in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and mass unemployment. An expert in digital marketing and innovation, she has grown VMH Publishing into a growing enterprise and is an inspiration to women and business people everywhere.



About Vikki Jones:

Vikki Jones is a three-time award-winning multimedia publisher, book writing coach, and public speaker. With over a decade of experience in media, publishing, Vikki knows what it takes to grow a brand using technology, apps, and digital platforms. With a strong eye for marketing, Vikki is responsible for successfully incorporating video, print, internet, distribution, and multimedia technology to increase sales. Her work includes some of the most powerful influencers in the world. Including Ray Dalio (Bridgewater – Hedge Fund Billionaire), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Sir Richard Branson (Virgin Airlines), Former President Barack Obama, Tyler Perry (Producer), Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks), Joel Osteen (Inspirational Speaker), Ariana Huffington (Founder Huff Post), and a host of others.

