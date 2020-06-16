Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hearth - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Hearth market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Wood, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.5% and reach a market size of US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Wood market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.5% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$65.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$75.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets.



In Japan, the Wood segment will reach a market size of US$133.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Hearth market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$997.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Hearth market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Barbas Bellfires

Empire Comfort Systems

Europeanhome

FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd.

GHP Group, Inc.

Hearth Products Controls Co.

Hearthstone Stoves

HNI Corporation

Innovative Hearth Products

Jotul AS

Nordpeis

Pacific Energy

Rasmussen Gas Logs and Grills

RH Peterson Co.

Stellar Hearth Products

Travis Industries Inc.

Wilkening Fireplace Company

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Hearth Market Witnesses Significant Growth Due to its Attributes of Providing Safer Fireplace and Preventing Fire Hazards

Competition

Global Modern Hearth Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hearth Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Need for Hearth Products in Europe, North America and Other Cold Regions Worldwide Drives Demand

Increasing preference for Hearth among Homebuilders Lays Strong Foundation for Growth

Growing Rate of Esthetic and Designer Buildings: Business Case for Hearth Products

Emergence of Solar Energy as an Eco-Friendly Alternative in Hearth Products

Global Solar Energy Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Shift Towards Home Automation Drives Demand for Automated Hearth Products and Technologies

Global Home Automation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Technology Advancements in Hearth Market Drives Demand

Challenges

Strict Regulations for Environment Protection: A Major Hindrance

Increasing Demand for Space Heaters Poses Challenge

Product Overview

Hearth: Introduction

Hearth by Product Type

Stove

Fireplace

Fireplace Insert

Hearth by Fuel Type

Pellet Stove

Gas Fireplaces

Electric Fireplace

Wood Fuel Hearth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqrfe6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

