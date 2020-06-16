PATTERSON, N.J., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. The new site features a modern and user-friendly layout, with easy access to mental health resources for both patients and healthcare professionals.



“We are pleased to introduce our new website at a time when accessible resources are essential for those coping with mental illness, especially for the substantial portion of those who are resistant to standard treatment options,” said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and CEO of BrainsWay. “Our nation is on the verge of a mental health crisis as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. It is critical, now more than ever, to ensure that patients and doctors have easy access to accurate and reliable information on mental illness and its treatments.”

BrainsWay is committed to raising awareness and providing education around mental health, specifically for those with major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), for which Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) is FDA cleared. Deep TMS is a noninvasive treatment administered using BrainsWay’s proprietary H-coil which is used to transmit electromagnetic pulses in order to stimulate the regions of the brain associated with various mental health conditions. The coil is encased in a cushioned helmet that is placed over the patient’s head during therapy. The treatment is medication-free, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following treatment.

BrainsWay’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with new resources, the latest research, and a locator for local Deep TMS providers, among other tools. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new site at www.brainsway.com.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), for which BrainsWay received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013 for MDD and in 2018 for OCD. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in other psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in BrainsWay's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

