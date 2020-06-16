Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Power Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Egyptian power sector is viewed as an attractive destination for investment due to a relatively stable government, economy and policy direction. However, a number of underlying tensions and challenges mean that long-term investments in the country are far from being risk-free. Egypt Power Report 2020 outlines the market's attractions and downsides for power developers, financiers and other industry stakeholders.



Sisi Tightens His Grip as Discontent Simmers



Following a leadership merry-go-round - which began with the dramatic ousting of President Hosni Mubarak in 2011 and ended with the military coup which deposed the democratically-elected and first ever Islamist leader, Mohammed Morsi - the former general turned president, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, has recreated a highly authoritarian and military-led form of governance whose foundations are security, control and economic efficiency rather than popular or democratic support.



This does not mean that President Sisi has - or had - no base. It is true that his two presidential election victories in 2014 and 2018 were both formalities as no serious opposition was permitted but even so, there is believed to be a substantial minority of the population whose preference is for competent authoritarianism over what they view as incompetent and potentially radical popular Islam. The July 2013 coup which brought Sisi to power was supported by mass demonstrations. The social compact on which Sisi's rule depends is thus identical to that which sustained Mubarak, Anwar Sadat and Gamal Abdel Nasser before him - that is the exchange of democratic freedoms for security and economic well-being.



For now, any threat to the current political settlement is unlikely to come from a resurgence of the popular Islamic movement. Millions would likely support such a movement if it emerged, but Sisi has crushed the Muslim Brotherhood (al-Ikhwan al-Muslimeen) and there is no other focus around which popular discontent can organise itself.



An Unbalanced Social Contract?



However, this does not mean that there will be no consequences should the authorities fail to deliver their side of the bargain - namely guaranteeing the economic well-being of the wider population. President Sisi is under pressure both from within the system and from a restive and frustrated population.



In the past five years, President Sisi has pushed through an impressive raft of macro-economic reforms in parallel with a statist and military-led re-energising of the command economy (the development of the Suez Canal Economic Zone being one such example).



According to its own parameters, the November 2016 to November 2019 International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) has succeeded. The devaluation of the Egyptian pound and cuts in subsidies and other spending have opened space for investment. While a great deal more structural reform is needed, at the end of 2018 foreign reserves were 19% of GDP. The government is targeting growth of 6-7% in the 2019/2020 fiscal year, while the IMF is forecasting growth of 5.9%. All three big credit rating agencies have issued upgrades between 2018-2019.



While this performance has won the confidence of multilateral financial institutions and foreign investors, the immediate effect has been a fall in living standards. Between 2015 and 2018 the proportion of Egyptians living below the poverty line increased sharply. This means that not only are the benefits of reform not being felt, the reforms are actually causing pain. This is the driver behind the re-emergence of popular protest.



Underlying Pressures



A campaign of mass arrests quickly shut down the street demonstrations which flared up in September 2019 following the dissemination on social media of allegations that members of President Sisi's close circle had enriched themselves via a lavish programme of presidential palace building. The government also eased up on some price rises and austerity measures to ease growing discontent. The first inchoate rumours of disquiet within the top ranks of the military following these protests suggest that the President is neither impregnable nor all-powerful, despite the constitutional changes passed in April 2019 which allow him to stay in power until 2030. If President Sisi cannot neutralise the source of popular anger, he could face a challenge from within, rather than from outside, the ruling structures. He may also find himself confronting the kind of leaderless social media-inspired protest that have destabilised Algeria, Sudan, Hong Kong and even some Western democracies.



Neither of these kinds of challenge would necessarily alter the system of governance. However, both could result in a less liberal outlook towards foreign investors and a reconsideration of policies such as the liberalisation of markets, including the electric power market. Alternatively, by stifling dissent while adopting more popular economic policies Sisi could ride out this period of dissatisfaction, particularly if he can find ways of better sharing the benefits of economic reform. In this latter case, the pace of reform would also be likely to slow down. These factors have contributed to African Energy issuing Egypt a D' rating for political risk, with a deterioration in democratic accountability' being offset by improvements in macroeconomic conditions.



Power Sector Context



The political imperative to avoid blackouts and to ensure the consistent availability of electric power at peak times has been a defining feature of the Sisi presidency. The collapse of the Mubarak regime and the brief rise and fall of the Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsi took place against a backdrop of a severe energy crisis.



The long-term mismanagement of the gas production and export industry meant that by 2012 Egypt not only had to cease gas exports, it also had insufficient production to supply domestic industry and power generation. The related balance of payments crisis made it difficult to import replacement liquid fuels. Morsi's failure to respond to these economic challenges (conspiracy theorists have alleged that his opponents - not least in the military - may have covertly exacerbated the difficulties) was an important factor behind his downfall. It is certainly the case that after taking control in July 2013, the military swiftly resolved the most debilitating aspects of the power supply crisis. Policies to guarantee sufficient domestic gas supply and a generous reliable reserve margin for power generation have remained at the top of the agenda ever since.



Other Topics Discussed



Priority one: massive procurement of generation capacity

Priority two: structural reform

A recovery in gas production

Push for increased renewables

Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Country Snapshot

2. RISK MANAGEMENT REPORT



3. POLITICAL OVERVIEW

3.1 Structure of government

Political system

April 2019 constitutional changes

Authoritarian trend

3.2 Key actors

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi

Prime Minister Mostafa Kamel Madbouly

Minister of electricity and renewable energy Mohammed Shaker El Markabi

Deputy minister of electricity and renewable energy Osama Ali Asran

First under-secretary for research, planning & authorities follow-up Mohamed Mousa Omran

Egyptian Electricity Holding Company chairman Gaber Desouky

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company chairwoman Sabah Mashaly

Electricity Utility Regulatory Authority CEO Mohamed Abdel Aziz Hassan Abdel Rahman

New and Renewable Energy Authority executive chairman: Mohammed El-Khayat

3.3 Overview of main political parties

Governing party: Independents and Sisi loyalists

Main opposition: Civil Democratic Movement

Other parties

3.4 Elections

Electoral system

Previous election

Next election

3.5 Major policy initiatives

3.6 Corruption

Transparency International rating

Major corruption concerns

3.7 Security risks

Risk of terrorism

Risk of ethnic/tribal conflict

3.8 Recent major developments



4. MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW

4.1 Overview

4.2 GDP

Trends/projections

Breakdown of economy by sector

4.3 Inflation

4.4 Current account

4.5 Balance of payments

4.6 Public debt

Risk of debt distress

Debt-to-GDP

Debt service as percentage of exports

Major creditors

4.7 Credit ratings

4.8 Exchange rates

4.9 Key lending rates

4.10 Foreign reserves

4.11 Liquidity of local markets

4.12 WBG Ease of Doing Business

4.13 Major economic strategies

Economic reform programme

Flagship infrastructural initiatives

Suez Canal Corridor Area Project

New capital of Egypt

4.14 Major recent developments



5. POWER SECTOR OVERVIEW

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market structure

Future developments

5.3 Profiles of institutions

Ministries

Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy

Utilities

Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC)

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC)

New and Renewable Energy Agency (NREA)

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (Egas)

Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC)

Regulators

Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency (EgyptERA)

5.4 Market operation

5.5 Sector history

Ownership and organisation history

EEHC five-year plans

7th Five Year Plan (2012-2017)

8th Five Year Plan (2017-2022)

9th Five Year Plan (2022-2027)

Role of IPPs 42

5.6 Regional electricity trade

5.7 Financial health of the electricity supply industry

5.8 Main consumers of electricity

MAP: ELECTRICITY INFRASTRUCTURE

6. POWER SECTOR POLICY AND REGULATION

6.1 Overview

6.2 Major legislation

Egyptian Electricity Law, 87/2015

Executive Regulation 230/2016 to the Electricity Law 87/2015

Renewable Energy Law, 2014

Ministry of Finance Law, 2013

Grid Codes

6.3 Sector plans

Egypt Vision 2030

New and Renewable Energy Strategy

Integrated Sustainable National Energy Strategy to 2035

6.4 Legal requirements

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

Local content

6.5 Procurement

Feed-in tariff

Competitive BOO auctions

Net-metering

6.6 Tariffs

Retail

Latest tariff change

6.7 Sector programmes

Fiscal Consolidation, Sustainable Energy and Competitiveness

6.8 IPP environment

6.9 Sovereign guarantees



7. FROM THE NEWSLETTER



8. RESOURCE AVAILABILITY

8.1 Overview

8.2 Natural gas

Main sources of gas supply

Gas infrastructure

Domestic pipelines

Regional pipeline interconnections

LNG terminals

Recent gas bid rounds

Ongoing gas expansion projects

Natural Gas Connection Project

Cairo and Giza Natural Gas Network Expansion

Imports

Exports

Gas regulation and prices

8.3 Solar

8.4 Wind

MAP: WIND AND SOLAR RESOURCES

8.5 Hydro

8.6 Geothermal

MAP: NATIONAL OIL AND GAS FIELDS AND INFRASTRUCTURE

MAP: OIL AND GAS IN THE NILE DELTA, WESTERN DESERT

MAP: OIL AND GAS IN THE RED SEA

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Overview

9.2 Project profiles: Landmark power projects

First IPP: Sidi Krir Gas, HFO III and IV

Largest power plants: Siemens CCGT gas plants

Privatisation of Siemens' 14.4GW gas-fired plants

Benchmark wind PPA: Engie Gebel El Zeit Wind

Benchmark solar PPA: Kom Ombo Solar PV I

First Benban solar plant: Infinity 50 Consortium Benban 5-1 Solar PV

Largest state-owned plant: Giza North Gas, LFO

Largest hydroelectric plant: High Dam Hydro

Largest Emergency Power Boost Programme plant: West Assiut Gas, LFO

Benban solar park

9.3 Project profiles: Under construction generation projects

Cairo West Gas, HFO II Extension

Assiut El Walidia HFO III

Lekela West Bakr Wind

9.4 Project profiles: Selected planned generation projects

Abyodos Kom Ombo Solar PV

Amunet Ras Ghareb Wind

Dabaa Nuclear

Edison/Qalaa Abu Qir Gas

Gulf of Suez Wind I

Hurghada Solar PV

Luxor Gas

New Damanhour Gas II

Zafarana Solar PV

9.5 Company profiles: Selected key developers

Access Infra Africa

Acwa Power

Amea Power

Elsewedy Electric

Engie

Lekela Power

Orascom Construction Industries

Scatec Solar

Siemens

9.6 Selected key financiers

Arab African Development Bank (AAIB)

Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD)

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

KfW

National Bank of Egypt (NBE)

World Bank Group

10. TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION

10.1 Overview

10.2 Interconnections

Power pools

Imports/exports

10.3 T&D losses

10.4 Planned grid improvements



11. OFF-GRID

11.1 Overview

11.2 Electrification & access rates

11.3 Regulation

Licensing and power purchase agreements

11.4 Selected off-grid players/initiatives

11.5 Barriers to entry



12. DEMAND AND SUPPLY OUTLOOK

12.1 Overview

12.2 Demand projections

12.3 Commissioning policy

12.4 Decommissioning policy

12.5 Reshaping the network

12.6 Generation outlook

Medium-term outlook, 2020-2027

Long-term outlook, 2028-2035

12.7 Reserve margins and surplus power

12.8 Thermal additions and decommissioning

12.9 Export options

12.10 Conclusion



Companies Mentioned



Acciona

Actis

Acwa Power

Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD)

Alcazar

Al Nowais Investments

AMEA Power

Atomenergomash JSC

BP

Dana Petroleum

Deutsche Bank

Doosan Group

Edison

Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC)

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC)

Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency (EgyptERA)

Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC)

Egyptian Natural Gas Company (Gasco)

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (Egas)

Elecnor

Electricity Utility Regulatory Authority

Elsewedy Electric

Engie

Eni

European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)

European Investment Bank (EIB)

Eurus Energy Holdings

ExxonMobil

Fas Energy

Gas Market Regulatory Authority (GMRA)

General Electric (GE)

Globeleq

Grupo TSK

HSBC

Japanese Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Jinko Solar

KarmSolar

KfW

Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development

Lekela

Mainstream Renewable Power

National Bank of Egypt (NBE)

New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA)

NobleEnergy

Orascom Industries

Power Generation Engineering and Services Company (Pgesco)

Qalaa Energy

Rosatom

Scatec Solar

Schneider Electric

Shell

Siemens

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Total Eren

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Vestas

World Bank

