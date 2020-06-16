Grieg Seafood ASA ("GSF") has successfully completed a new senior unsecured green bond issue of NOK 1,000 million with maturity date 25 June 2025. The bond carries a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 340 bps p.a. with quarterly interest payments. The transaction was significantly oversubscribed.

DNB Markets and Nordea acted as Joint Bookrunners and Green Bond Advisors for the bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

Commenting on the issuance of Grieg Seafood’s first Green Bond, Andreas Kvame, CEO of Grieg Seafood, said:

«Reducing our environmental footprint and improving fish welfare is not only an ethical responsibility, it is also key to achieve our operational and financial targets. We will invest heavily in these areas over the next years, in projects like keeping the fish longer on land, achieving ASC certifications, reducing carbon emissions or help commercialize new feed ingredients with lower impact. We are pleased to partly finance these efforts through a Green Bond.”

For further information, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

atle.harald.sandtorv@griegseafood.com

+47 908 45 252

About Grieg Seafood ASA:

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, targeting 100 000 tonnes of harvest (GWT) in 2020. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 800 people are employed by the company globally.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim to harvest 150 000 tonnes, to achieve cost leadership in each region and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.





