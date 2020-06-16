Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Wired Broadband Market, By Type (Digital Subscriber Line (DSL); Coaxial Cable; Fiber to the Home (FTTH)), By Speed, By Application, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Wired Broadband Market is projected to grow from around $200 million in 2019 to $243 million by 2024.



Currently, penetration of wired broadband in the country is very low, which presents an opportunity for the wired broadband companies to expand their presence across the country. According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), as of March 2019, there were 18.42 million wired broadband subscribers in India compared with around 545 million wireless broadband subscribers. The Indian Wired Broadband Market is anticipated to move towards bundled plans offering unlimited calling, cable TV and OTT.



Increasing applications of ICT services, low transaction costs and increasing connectivity are further expected to drive the market. Also, the central government has issued Right of Way (RoW) model pertaining to broadband service expansion, which provides a right to the telecom providers to lay down their telecom infrastructure in the country. As a part of BharatNet project, the government of India also planned to connect 250,000 gram panchayats with broadband, which is expected to be completed by 2023. As of now, the government has successfully laid optical fiber in 100,000 gram panchayats, which is further positively influencing the market.



Wired broadband market in India can be segmented based on type, speed, application and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into digital subscriber line (DSL), coaxial cable and fiber to the home (DSL). Digital subscriber line dominated the Indian Wired Broadband Market in 2018 with a market share of over 65% owing to the fact that digital subscriber line (DSL) uses traditional copper wire telephone line and provides high bandwidth digital data to multiple locations without much changes in existing telecommunication infrastructure. This is followed by coaxial cable and fiber to the home segments.



The companies operating in the Indian Wired Broadband Market include Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd (ACT), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited (Hathway), Excitel Broadband, You Broadband, Nextra, among others.



