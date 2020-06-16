Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Orthopaedic - Orthopedic Industry Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the definitive source for orthopedic market intelligence.

Special Features of the 2020 Installment Include:

  • COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Insights
  • Data for Companies with Revenue >$100 Million
  • Bonus Excel File of Raw Numbers

Within this report, you'll find:

  • Eighty revenue and market share exhibits that are also presented in a standalone Excel file. These include:
    • 2019 vs. 2018 revenue estimates for the 43 largest companies (revenue above $199 million) and market share for the top seven
    • 2019 vs. 2018 revenue estimates and market share for the top players in each market segment (joint replacement knee, hip, and extremities; spine; trauma; sports medicine; orthobiologics and contract manufacturers)
    • 2019 U.S., EMEA, Asia Pacific and Rest of World revenue for the top thirteen companies and others
    • Growth rates for the largest players in each segment
    • 2017 through 2022 year-over-year projections for the industry overall and each market segment
  • A summary of influences that shape the industry and each market segment
  • A recap of 2019 strategic activity, including acquisitions, FDA 510(k) clearances, product launches, and funding
  • Lists of companies that play in each market segment and the subsegments within which they sell products
  • Market drivers and advice regarding the current and critical opportunities and challenges driving the industry. These include:
    • The COVID-19 pandemic
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and outpatient care settings
    • New materials
    • Mergers & acquisitions in companies and hospitals
    • Robotics, computer-assisted surgery and connected ecosystems of products

A Contract Manufacturing chapter that details the sector's size and market forces. These companies are seen as an extension of device manufacturers' operations; therefore, they face similar market influences, including consolidation, global expansion, and personnel challenges.

A list of companies that received their first FDA 510(k) clearances and companies that received their first 510(k) clearance in a new market segment, as well as details on the company's product and headquarter country.

Key Topics Covered

PREFACE

NUMBERS AND SEGMENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Situation Analysis
  • Performance Overview
    • Product Segments
    • Exhibit 1: Orthopedic Product Segment Sales - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 2: Market Share by Product Segment - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 3: Orthopedic Product Segment Sales by 2019 Market Share
    • Company Performance
    • Exhibit 4: Total Orthopedic Product Sales - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 5: Market Share - Largest Players and All Others
    • Exhibit 6: Top Tier Company Sales by Market Segment
    • Exhibit 7: Total Orthopedic Sales - Players Between $400 and $999 Million
    • Exhibit 8: Total Orthopedic Sales - Companies Over $400 Million
    • Exhibit 9: Growth Rates for the Largest Orthopedic Companies
    • Exhibit 10: Total Orthopedic Sales - Players Between $200 and $399 Million
    • Exhibit 11: Total Orthopedic Sales - Players Between $100 and $199 Million
    • Exhibit 12: Orthopedic Sales by Geographic Region
    • Exhibit 13: Orthopedic Sales Performance by Geographic Region
    • Market Forecasts
    • Exhibit 14: Orthopedic Sales - 2017 to 2022
    • Exhibit 15: Orthopedic Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022

JOINT REPLACEMENT

  • Market & Players Review
    • Exhibit 16: Joint Replacement Market Share
    • Exhibit 17: Joint Replacement Sales - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 18: Joint Replacement Sales by Segment
    • Exhibit 19: Joint Replacement Sales - Players Over $100 Million and All Others
    • Exhibit 20: Joint Replacement Market Share - Top 10 Players and All Others
    • Exhibit 21: Largest Joint Replacement Companies by Revenue
    • Exhibit 22: Growth Rates for the Largest Joint Replacement Companies by Revenue
    • Robotics and Enabling Technologies in Joint Replacement
  • Knees
    • Exhibit 23: Knee Market Share
    • Exhibit 24: Knee Sales - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 25: Knee Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
    • Exhibit 26: Knee Market Share - Top 10 Players and All Others
    • Exhibit 27: 10 Largest Knee Companies by Revenue
    • Exhibit 28: Growth Rates for the 10 Largest Knee Companies
  • Hips
    • Exhibit 29: Hip Market Share
    • Exhibit 30: Hip Sales - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 31: Hip Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
    • Exhibit 32: Hip Market Share - Top 10 Players and All Others
    • Exhibit 33: 10 Largest Hip Companies by Revenue
    • Exhibit 34: Growth Rates for the 10 Largest Hip Players
  • Extremities
    • Exhibit 35: Extremities Joint Market Share
    • Exhibit 36: Extremities Joint Sales - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 37: Extremities Joint Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
    • Exhibit 38: Extremities Market Share - Top 9 Players and All Others
    • Exhibit 39: 9 Largest Extremities Companies by Revenue
    • Exhibit 40: Growth Rates for the 9 Largest Extremities Companies
  • Joint Replacement Market Forecast
    • Exhibit 41: Joint Replacement Sales - 2017 to 2022
    • Exhibit 42: Joint Replacement Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
  • Companies to Watch
    • Corin Enters Robotics Market with OMNI Acquisition
    • LimaCorporate Expands Enabling Technology, 3D Printing Portfolio
    • DT MedTech Expands with New Total Ankle in U.S. Market
  • Product Launches & Technologies
    • Strategic Product Launches in 2019
    • Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019

SPINE

  • Market & Players Review Exhibit 43: Spine Market Share
    • Exhibit 44: Spine Sales - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 45: Spine Sales by Segments
    • Exhibit 46: Spine Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
    • Exhibit 47: Spine Sales Growth Rates - Spine Focused and Diversified Players
    • Exhibit 48: Spine Market Share - Top 11 Players and All Others
  • Market Forecast
    • Exhibit 49: Spine Sales - 2017 to 2022
    • Exhibit 50: Spine Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
  • Companies to Watch
    • ATEC's Painful Road Back to Relevance in Spine
    • MiRus Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Implant with New Superalloy
    • SI-BONE Double-Digit Growth Fueled by Reimbursement Wins
  • Product Launches & Technologies
    • Strategic Product Launches in 2019
    • Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019

TRAUMA

  • Market & Players Review
    • Exhibit 51: Trauma Market Share
    • Exhibit 52: Trauma Sales - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 53: Trauma Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
    • Exhibit 54: 12 Largest Trauma Players by Sales
    • Exhibit 55: Trauma Market Share - Top 12 Players and All Others
    • Exhibit 56: Growth Rates for the 12 Largest Trauma Companies
    • Market Forecast
    • Exhibit 57: Trauma Sales - 2017 to 2022
    • Exhibit 58: Trauma Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
  • Companies to Watch
    • OrthoPediatrics Eyeing $100 Million Mark, $50 Million in Trauma
    • Paragon 28 Growth Backed by Aggressive Product Development
  • Product Launches & Technologies
    • Strategic Product Launches in 2019
    • Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019

SPORTS MEDICINE

  • Market & Players Review
    • Exhibit 59: Sports Medicine Market Share
    • Exhibit 60: Sports Medicine Sales - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 61: Sports Medicine Sales - Players Over $100 Million and All Others
    • Exhibit 62: 7 Largest Sports Medicine Companies by Revenue
    • Exhibit 63: Sports Medicine Market Share - Top 7 Players and All Others
    • Exhibit 64: Growth Rates for the 7 Largest Sports Medicine Companies
  • Market Forecast
    • Exhibit 65: Sports Medicine Sales - 2017 to 2022
    • Exhibit 66: Sports Medicine Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
  • Companies to Watch
    • ConMed Looks to New Products and Sales Structure to Maintain Growth
    • Anika Diversifies Revenue Mix Through Regenerative Medicine
  • Product Launches & Technologies
    • Strategic Product Launches in 2019
    • Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019

ORTHOBIOLOGICS

  • Market & Players Review
    • Exhibit 67: Orthobiologics Market Share
    • Exhibit 68: Orthobiologics Sales - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 69: Orthobiologics Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
    • Exhibit 70: Orthobiologics Market Share - Top 11 Players and All Others
    • Exhibit 71: 11 Largest Orthobiologics Companies by Revenue
    • Exhibit 72: Growth Rates for the 11 Largest Orthobiologics Companies
  • Market Forecast Exhibit 73: Orthobiologics Sales - 2017 to 2022
    • Exhibit 74: Orthobiologics Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
  • Companies to Watch
    • SeaSpine Doubles Down on DBMS with OsteoStrand
    • Vericel: A High Growth Story with Staying Power
  • Product Launches & Technologies
    • Strategic Product Launches in 2019

CONTRACT MANUFACTURING

  • Market & Players Review Exhibit 75: Contract Manufacturing Orthopedic Sales - 2017 to 2019
    • Exhibit 76: Contract Manufacturing Orthopedic Sales - Players Over $100 Million
    • Exhibit 77: Contract Manufacturing Orthopedic Market Share - Top 7 Players and All Others
    • Exhibit 78: Top 10 Contract Manufacturers by Orthopedic Revenue Rank
  • Market Forecast
    • Exhibit 79: Contract Manufacturing Sales - 2017 to 2022
    • Exhibit 80: Contract Manufacturing Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
  • Companies to Watch
    • Jabil Creates Formal Healthcare Group
    • Lincotek Positioned as a Top Supplier with CoorsTek Acquisition
  • Capability and Certification Expansions
  • Equipment and Facility Expansions

APPENDICES
Appendix A: 2019 FDA 510(K)s
Appendix B: 2019 Funding
Appendix C: Contract Manufacturer M&A
Appendix D: Device and Orthobiologic Company M&A
Appendix E: Joint Replacement
Appendix F: Spine
Appendix G: Trauma
Appendix H: Sports Medicine
Appendix I: Orthobiologics
Appendix J: Robotics & Digital Surgery

Companies Mentioned

  • Acumed
  • Aesculap
  • Alphatec/ATEC Spine
  • Amplitude
  • Anika Therapeutics
  • Arthrex
  • Arthrosurface
  • Autocam Medical
  • Avalign
  • Bioventus
  • CeramTec
  • Conformis
  • ConMed
  • Corin
  • Cretex Companies
  • CrossRoads Extremity Systems
  • DePuy Synthes
  • DJO
  • Elos Medtech
  • EOS imaging
  • Episurf Medical
  • Evolutis
  • Exactech
  • Globus Medical
  • GS Medical
  • HAPPE Spine
  • Heraeus
  • Implantcast
  • Intech
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • KARL STORZ
  • Kyocera
  • LifeNet Health
  • LimaCorporate
  • Mathys
  • Medacta
  • Medartis
  • Medtronic
  • MicroPort Orthopedics
  • MiRus
  • MTF Biologics
  • NN Life Sciences
  • NuVasive
  • Orchid Orthopedic Solutions
  • Orthofix Medical
  • OrthoPediatrics
  • OsteoMed
  • RTI Surgical
  • SeaSpine
  • Seikagaku
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Spineart
  • Stryker
  • Tecomet
  • ulrich medical
  • Viant
  • Waldemar Link
  • WishBone Medical
  • Wright Medical
  • Zimmer Biomet

