Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sealants and adhesives have been an integral part of the healthcare industry for a long time. They are a vital component in surgeries as they help the tissues to heal. Due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the number of surgeries has increased worldwide. An increase in the number of surgeries has also boosted the medical sealants and adhesives market tremendously. The increasing number every year is resulting in the growth of the market studied.



However, reimbursement policies unfavourable for sealants and adhesives and availability of alternate options which tend to be much more compatible and efficient have been restraining the growth of this market. Moreover, new innovations and technologies have helped to improved the bio-compatibility and augmented sealing ability.



Key Market Trends



General Surgery segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period



General surgery is a surgery that focuses on around the abdominal area including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, appendix, and bile ducts, and often the thyroid gland. It also deals with diseases involving the skin, breast, soft tissue, trauma, peripheral vascular surgery, and hernias. It is often used to perform endoscopic procedures such as gastroscopy and colonoscopy.



With the increasing population of the world, the number of general surgeries is bound to increase. Adhesives play a vital role in general surgeries. Natural and synthetic polymeric materials can be employed to generate threedimensional networks that physically or chemically bind to the target tissues and act as hemostats, sealants, or adhesives.



As the number of general surgeries increases, the use of adhesives and sealants is bound to increase, considering they are a vital part of the surgery. Hence, this market is expected to increase in the forecast period.



North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period



The United States holds the largest share of the market studied. According to the Standford Healthcare report, there are more than 50 million patients who undergo inpatient surgical procedures annually in the United States. According to OECD, nearly 400,000 patients underwent surgery in 2017 in the United States. Also, the prevalence of chronic diseases is on the rise in the US and Canada. This has increased the number of surgical procedures in both these countries.



As sealant and adhesives are an integral part of surgical procedures, this region is expected to dominate the market and also register a good CAGR in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is moderately competitive and consists of local as well as global companies. The majority of surgical sealants and adhesives are being manufactured by international companies. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players. This has helped the market growth as well.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Surgical Procedure

4.2.2 Advancement in Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Reimbursement Policies not Favoring Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

4.3.2 Availability of Alternative Methods

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Products

5.1.1 Natural or Biological Sealants and Adhesives

5.1.1.1 Fibrin Sealant

5.1.1.2 Gelatin-based Adhesives

5.1.1.3 Collagen-based Adhesive

5.1.2 Synthetic and Semi-synthetic Adhesives

5.1.2.1 Cyanoacrylates

5.1.2.2 Polymeric Hydrogels

5.1.2.3 Polyethylene Glycol Polymer

5.1.2.4 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 General Surgery

5.2.2 Dental Surgery

5.2.3 Cardiovascular Surgery

5.2.4 Cosmetic Surgery

5.2.5 Neuro-surgery

5.2.6 Orthopaedic Surgery

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.2 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.4 Cohera Medical Inc.

6.1.5 CryoLife

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Ocular Therapeutix

6.1.9 Sanofi S.A.

6.1.10 Vivostat A/S



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wofi6q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900