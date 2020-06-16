VILLA RICA, Ga., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D.R. Horton, the nation’s largest homebuilder by volume, has begun building new homes at The Georgian in Villa Rica, GA. The Georgian is an established community boasting a 13-acre amenity park and proximity to The Frog, a popular, highly rated golf course. D.R. Horton brings new ranch and two-story homes to the community.



Originally envisioned as a hotel golf resort, The Georgian has since been developed into a master-planned, single-family residential community. Amenities abound in this community, with a waterpark, zero-entry pool and Olympic-sized pool being the tip of the iceberg. Eight lighted tennis courts, a basketball court and a sand volleyball court will appeal to the sporty residents. An imagination station, sand boxes, jungle gyms and a pirate ship will please the kids. Paved biking and walking trails, park benches, garden area and amphitheater provide a respite from the day-to-day hustle and bustle for all ages and lifestyles. Famed public golf course, The Frog, designed by Tom Fazio sits nestled beside the community and has hosted large golf tournaments and events in the past. Villa Rica is a city west of Atlanta that benefits from I-20 running directly through it, allowing easy access to Atlanta, Alabama and beyond.

“The Georgian is a great spot, and we are excited to offer new D.R. Horton homes there,” said Tim Arnold, division president of D.R. Horton Atlanta West. “We love to build in communities where the on-site amenities and activities provide as much for our homeowners outside of the home as we plan to provide inside of the home. The Georgian in Villa Rica is absolutely one of those communities with a lot to offer.”

Homebuyers can choose between single-level or two-story homes, with floor plans offering two to four bedrooms and two to three baths ranging from 1,800 to 2,800 square feet. All homes will offer two-car garages and various options including front and back porches, brick and stone front or accent elevation, second story walk-ups and more. Select homesites offer basements for even more space. Home prices begin in the mid-$200s, a great entry price for an amenity-laden community.

The Georgian is selling from a sales center in the clubhouse, and a decorated model home is slated to open later this summer.