The Citizen Care Pod is equipped with a suite of intelligent, customizable technologies like smart hand sanitizing stations that are powered by the trusted Microsoft Azure platform and Azure AI, which enable a safe and secure testing environment for patients and front-line healthcare workers.

The Citizen Care Pod is equipped with a suite of intelligent, customizable technologies like smart hand sanitizing stations that are powered by the trusted Microsoft Azure platform and Azure AI, which enable a safe and secure testing environment for patients and front-line healthcare workers.

The Citizen Care Pod is designed to deliver testing and screening outside of the pod in accordance with physical distancing best practices.

The Citizen Care Pod is designed to deliver testing and screening outside of the pod in accordance with physical distancing best practices.

The Citizen Care Pod is a true plug-and-play solution that can be rapidly installed with a forklift or positioned in place from a flatbed truck.

The Citizen Care Pod is a true plug-and-play solution that can be rapidly installed with a forklift or positioned in place from a flatbed truck.

TORONTO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American industry leaders worked together amidst the COVID-19 crisis to launch the Citizen Care Pod, a smart screening and testing pod that integrates intelligent technology within a modular design to support a safe, responsible recovery for governments, businesses, and communities. The Citizen Care Pod is a customizable unit outfitted with the capabilities to enable turnkey mobile COVID-19 testing in high-traffic business environments and communities with the goal to expedite testing, screening, and eventually vaccination on mass scale.



A multi-disciplinary team of industry leaders led by Citizen Care Pods Corporation (which is co-founded by Carl Demarco and Zenon Radewych), WZMH Architects, and PCL Construction collaborated with Insight Enterprises and Microsoft to bring the Citizen Care Pod from concept to completion in less than a month.

Utilizing modular construction methods, PCL Construction is manufacturing and assembling the pods by retrofitting shipping containers with customizable options to support rapid delivery and installation to any site, including high-traffic or remote locations.

From the start, the integration of technology has been critical in the vision of the Citizen Care Pod. It is equipped with a suite of intelligent, customizable technologies powered by the trusted Microsoft Azure cloud platform and Azure AI, including the Insight Connected Platform and PCL’s Job Site Insights™ Internet of Things hubs, to enable safety and security in the physical testing environment for patients and front-line healthcare workers.

The customizable and portable structure is a ready-to-use solution for large-scale businesses, public works, sports and entertainment venues, airports, transit centres and more to support economic recovery. The core focus of the Citizen Care Pod is to not only provide relief to over-burdened hospitals, but also empower businesses and communities to be leaders in health promotion and disease prevention.

The Citizen Care Pod has applications beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, including the option to add capabilities for testing and screening for flu season and viral outbreaks, delivering vaccines, and can be further augmented to address future public health needs.

Citizen Care Pods Corporation is in negotiations with a national lab diagnostics company to deliver a reliable, convenient testing experience for Citizen Care Pod patients.

Watch a video about the Citizen Care Pod here: https://player.vimeo.com/video/412518474

Access the Citizen Care Pod media kit with photos and video on our website here: http://www.citizencarepod.com/media

Learn more about the Citizen Care Pod at www.citizencarepod.com .

Quick Facts

The Citizen Care Pod is a retrofitted 20-foot or 40-foot shipping container that is equipped with four to 10 testing stations that are designed to physically and safely separate the front-line testing administrator from the patient being tested or screened. In partnership with a lab diagnostics provider, all customizable testing will be administered outside of the pod to address concerns about testing in confined spaces.

There are sanitization stations outside with connected hand sanitizers, as well as sanitization stations inside for the healthcare worker.

Recognized as a safer, sustainable, and more energy-efficient approach to build, the Citizen Care Pod’s modular construction means it can be rapidly installed to any site, including high-traffic or remote locations.

The Citizen Care Pod features a core set of intelligent technology and design features, including:

○ Job Site Insights™, PCL’s smart Internet of Things (IoT) construction platform powered by Microsoft Azure and Azure IoT, monitors climate conditions such as temperature, pressure and humidity within the pod and has the ability to provide notification if thresholds are exceeded.

○ Insight’s Connected Platform , powered by Azure, enables care givers to monitor wait times and crowd sizing via a single, intelligent dashboard to support smarter, safer staffing and supplies.

○ PCL’s smart Internet of Things (IoT) construction platform powered by Microsoft Azure and Azure IoT, monitors climate conditions such as temperature, pressure and humidity within the pod and has the ability to provide notification if thresholds are exceeded. ○ , powered by Azure, enables care givers to monitor wait times and crowd sizing via a single, intelligent dashboard to support smarter, safer staffing and supplies. The Citizen Care Pod can be customized to include additional intelligent technologies and design features, which can include:

○ Additional exterior cameras and speakers to measure distance between people and send audio reminders if safe distancing is not maintained

○ AI-enabled cameras to alert healthcare workers when proper face protection requirements are not being met

○ Security cameras with local or remote visual display and cameras inside the Pod to monitor and send alerts when the unit has reached capacity

○ Tablets to enable real-time, non-contact communication between healthcare workers and patients, including a health questionnaire conducted by a chatbot developed by Insight and instructions in multiple languages

○ Smart hand sanitizing stations are located outside of the pod for citizen testing, as well as inside the pod for healthcare professionals. Each station can integrate Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sensors into hand sanitizing stations to help promote usage and compliance with hygiene policies, with a notification when sanitizer needs to be replenished

○ The Citizen Care Pod does not store personally identifiable information. Healthcare information remains anonymous to maintain patient privacy.

Quotes

“The Citizen Care Pod is a turnkey solution that accelerates recovery for businesses and public institutions, such as airports, offices, sports and entertainment complexes, construction sites, and more by rebuilding staff and customer confidence that your organization is equipped to ensure their safety.” - Carl Demarco, Chairman and CEO of Citizen Care Pods Corporation, co-founded Citizen Care Pods Corporation with Zenon Radewych.

“Even though the benefits of the Citizen Care Pod are far-reaching, the design and construction process was uniquely local because we could only use local materials and parts. The story of the Citizen Care Pod is really a story of the entrepreneurial spirit during the coronavirus pandemic.” - Zenon Radewych, a Partner at WZMH Architects, co-founded Citizen Care Pods Corporation with Carl Demarco.

“At PCL, we anticipate challenges and are proactive in developing solutions that make construction safer, more efficient and more sustainable. The Citizen Care Pod’s modular construction and integrated technology make it a sustainable, plug-and-play solution that can be rapidly deployed to support the safe reopening of our economy.” - Kelly Wallace, Vice President and District Manager, PCL Construction.

“Detection and prevention of the further spread of viruses is key to getting people back to work and interacting together in public again. The Citizen Care Pod demonstrates how intelligent technology can accelerate that effort in a safe and sensible manner.” - Stan Lequin, Vice President and General Manager, Digital Innovation, Insight Enterprises.

About Citizen Care Pods Corporation

Co-founded by Carl Demarco (Chairman of Camillion Corp.) and Zenon Radewych (Partner at WZMH Architects), Citizen Care Pods Corporation was established in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic with the Citizen Care Pod, a smart screening and testing pod. The Citizen Care Pod has a smart design that integrates innovative modular construction with cutting-edge health-technology, and can be rapidly installed to large-scale sites, such as construction sites, airports, sports and entertainment venues, businesses, public works, and remote locations. The Citizen Care Pod is unique compared to other testing mechanisms because it is a portable medical testing facility that can provide rapid, accurate, and scalable testing at any location, even remote sites, and can be swiftly redeployed to deliver testing and vaccines for future flu seasons.

About Camillion Corp.

Camillion Corp. is a media entertainment company with interests in the technology/innovation sector. In technology/innovation, the company focuses on "later stage" companies with a proven business model, and a committed management team combined with strong global intellectual properties. Camillion is headed by Carl Demarco, a seasoned entertainment business executive with experience in Canada, Latin America & China. Carl Demarco is Chairman and CEO of Camillion Corp., and he co-founded the Citizen Care Pods Corporation and its innovative Citizen Care Pod with his long-time friend and business partner, Zenon Radewych of WZMH Architects.

About WZMH Architects

WZMH Architects is committed to the pursuit of design excellence delivered with exceptional technical competency. Based in Toronto, we have been providing innovative and effective solutions for our clients for over five decades on a broad range of projects both in Canada and overseas. Fresh approaches to problem solving are encouraged and rewarded in our design studio. This philosophy has motivated us to constantly adapt, evolve, and reinvent ourselves to produce architecture that is contemporary, relevant, and meaningful. Our aim is to create timeless places that harness the full potential of their site and benefit the people who will use and experience them. Zenon Radewych, a partner at WZMH Architects, co-founded the Citizen Care Pods Corporation and its innovative Citizen Care Pod with his long-time friend and business partner, Carl Demarco of Camillion Corp. For more information on WZMH Architects please visit: http://www.wzmh.com/

About PCL Construction

At PCL Construction, we put our customers first. As a company that is 100% employee owned, our culture of ownership is fully dedicated to building successful outcomes that help our partners thrive. Partnering with PCL means you’re gaining a collaborative, well-organized partner with a network of more than 4,500 employees across the U.S., Canada and Australia. By vertically integrating as both general contractor and manufacturer, PCL is bridging the world of buildings, industrialization and digital technology in a systematic, process-driven mentality to integrate modular solutions into all types and scales of projects. We are committed to making a difference in the communities we live, work and play and to supporting a global solution. Watch us build at PCL.com.

About Insight Enterprises Inc.

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Zoe Knowles

Communications Associate

Sussex Strategy Group

(514) 867-5101

zknowles@sussex-strategy.com

Gary Davis

Principal

Gary B. Davis Public Relations

(203) 313-4402

garybdavispr@gmail.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/714bfc6c-f8b5-430b-9785-94f672047b22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34eb3b50-37a2-41b8-bb1c-8657f8d36e3b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fba810f2-f7e0-4b5e-8911-f86d9f74d358

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d253964-6ebb-4261-a3ab-defe69527b4a