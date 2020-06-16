NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB:SGMD) (“Sugarmade”, “SGMD”, or the “Company”), and its BudCars Cannabis Delivery Service (“BudCars”), is excited to announce record growth in gross profits and gross profit margins for BudCars sales during the month of May (up 46% on a sequential month-over-month basis), and continued strong signals so far during the first half of June, with gross profits growing 9.9% on a week-over-week basis.

The Company believes this performance data provides a template for its per unit operational performance anticipated as it gears up to launch its first Los Angeles hub next month. The Los Angeles cannabis market is arguably the biggest municipal legal cannabis market in the world, and the Company conservatively estimates that its first LA hub will add at least $20 million in annualized sales, with a similar anticipated gross margin profile.

“As we gear up to open our first new hub in the Los Angeles regional market, we continue to see very good signs from our Sacramento hub, with the very rapid topline growth clearly translating to the bottom line as margins hold up and even improve,” commented Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade. “As we recently reiterated, BudCars is not a delivery business comparable to GrubHub or Uber Eats. It is a top cannabis retail business with very consistent 46-52% gross margins on a wholesale inventory with very secure logistical underpinnings. This differentiation has been a source of misunderstanding, and it is critical to fully appreciating our value proposition and our strategy as a Company moving forward.”

Management notes that May was the Company’s best month on record as far as total gross profits since taking operational control of BudCars, a mark that looks certain to be surpassed by the Company’s performance in June, as growth in sales and gross profits continues to race ahead at approximately 10% on a week-over-week basis.

As noted in the Company’s June 4 press release, BudCars will surpass $10 million in annualized sales by the month of August at its Sacramento location provided the Company maintains its current pace of growth.

In addition, management believes that performance seen at the BudCars Sacramento hub provides a strong basis for understanding key dynamics that will shape operational performance at the Company’s initial southern California BudCars hub, as the Company moves toward the opening of its first Los Angeles location.

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) is a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. Our Brand portfolio includes CarryOutsupplies.com, SugarRush™ and Budcars.com. For more information please reference www.Sugarmade.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

Jimmy Chan

+1-(888)-982-1628

info@Sugarmade.com