MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) is pleased to announce that the Company has launched its complete portfolio of 4G cellular signal boosters at Amazon.com which includes the Uniden® U60C 4G Home/Office Cellular Signal Booster Kit , Uniden® U65C 4G Home/Office Cellular Signal Booster Kit , Uniden® U65P 4G Home/Office Ft. Professional Cellular Signal Booster Kit and the Uniden® U70P 4G Home/Office Professional Cellular Signal Booster Kit .



The Uniden® cellular signal booster kits are proven solutions to help significantly strengthen cellular signals in homes, garages, basements, vehicles and even in the most remote corners, ensuring that customers will have a strong cellular signal wherever they are. As individuals continue to work-from-home and practice physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the booster kits serve an important role for those who require uninterrupted cellular network connectivity to work.

Additional benefits of the cellular signal booster kits include the reduction of radiation that your phone emits and the increase in your phone battery life. The kits will provide crystal clear phone calls and lightning fast data speeds, with the U60P 4G Kit having 60 dB of gain, giving you up to 2,500 sq. ft of improved cellular coverage. The kits can also support up to 20 devices wirelessly, providing a boosted signal on all 3G & 4G/LTE networks.

The Company has also launched a cellular booster which connects directly into the flagship Uniden® UV350 to enhance cellular coverage for enterprise and first responders within their vehicles.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, "To date, the majority of our booster sales have been from Canada so we are extremely excited to introduce our Uniden® 4G cellular signal booster portfolio to the US ecommerce market, starting with Amazon. The market opportunity is many times the size of the Canadian market in which we have seen significant growth since the beginning of 2020. As more businesses realize the effectiveness and benefits of working remotely and on the road, our priority is to ensure that their homes, businesses and commuting workforce can rely on a strong signal for staying connected with their customers, coworkers and family.”

Additionally, the Company is exploring opportunities to provide its cellular boosters through one of its existing US Tier 1 cellular carrier partners.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

