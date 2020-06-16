MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare® Corporation (NASDAQ: TRHC) , a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety has partnered with Equiscript, a 340B patient pharmacy care and technology company, to deliver advanced medication adherence reports and analytics for Equiscript and its community health center and hospital clients.



“A Medication Safety Review™ is the most important step in setting a patient’s foundation for an optimized medication regimen,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Monitoring and reporting on patient medication adherence is difficult for many clinicians and health systems. TRHC’s clinical algorithms are used to provide a robust report to mitigate medication risk and improve patient outcomes for Equiscript.”

Through this partnership, TRHC provides estimated Star ratings for Equiscript’s national pharmacy service. Detailed adherence information for Equiscript’s health center and hospital clients is also provided, and the application allows Equiscript to identify patients who may benefit from an adherence discussion or medication safety review with a pharmacist or other clinician. These data and analyses are neatly packaged for Equiscript to forward to clients looking to understand adherence trends across their organizations.

“A hallmark of Equiscript’s service is helping our clients improve patients’ medication adherence rates through Equiscript’s high-touch, service-oriented delivery model,” said Equiscript CEO Michael Burkhold. “Our patient adherence rates are well above national averages. The addition of TRHC clinical algorithms provide valuable clinical information back to clients so they can make sure that high-risk, high-need patients are getting the medication and support they need to be healthier.”

The 340B Program enables covered entities to stretch scarce federal resources as far as possible, reaching more eligible patients and providing more comprehensive services. In 2019, more than 12,000 safety-net hospitals and health centers nationwide participated in 340B.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About Equiscript

Equiscript is a mission-driven company dedicated to improving access to healthcare in the communities it serves. Equiscript helps community health centers and hospitals generate resources and improve patient adherence through 340B home delivery pharmacy programs. For more information, visit equiscript.com .

