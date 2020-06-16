WASHINGTON, DC, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, today announces that it is launching a Fintech Growth Center.



Xalles Capital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Holdings Inc., is creating the world’s first virtual growth center for fintech firms. Many small fintech companies are searching for assistance to grow from startup or seed financing to mid-tier financing and ultimately achieve a major financial event. Along the way those firms require access to capital, business development assistance, networking, and help to grow those businesses. The Xalles management team is constantly searching for qualifying fintech candidates to add to Xalles’ asset portfolio as well as receiving numerous inquiries from fintech start-ups. Businesses that are not yet mature enough to meet Xalles’ acquisition specifications will now have the opportunity to be a part of our new Fintech Growth Center Program, which can assist and nurture those companies, while guiding them on a pathway for a successful key financial event such as an initial public offering (IPO), merger or acquisition (M&A).

The global fintech market is approximately $200 billion in size and has a 25% annual growth rate. There are going to be an estimated 20,000 new fintech startups in 2020 alone. Throughout 2019, 24 fintech companies achieved unicorn status. Despite this tremendous market size, many fintech firms fail each year. The primary causes can often be attributed to being underfunded, having the wrong investment partners, developing the wrong business model, or neglecting compliance issues. Some businesses are stagnating and unsure of how to take the next step or are not ready for the next investment or simply need help to better develop their value proposition. These types of companies are ideal candidates to participate in the Fintech Growth Center Program.

The Fintech Growth Center will offer fintech companies from around the world the opportunity to learn about a few proprietary roadmaps to lead them to a new financial level. These roadmaps are supported in the growth center through education, networking, capital access, business development and shared services resources, all conveniently delivered remotely. The growth center is uniquely positioned to support the needs of small fintech businesses during this current and post-Covid19 era. The Fintech Growth Center offers a flexible approach to help companies take the next key financial steps, wherever they may be located or whatever their challenges may be.

The new website, program qualification and application process will be announced soon. The Fintech Growth Center Program will partner with existing incubators, accelerators, angel networks, investment firms, and global sales organizations to expand the pipeline of firms that could be part of the Xalles fintech ecosystem. Xalles Capital will also leverage its new tokenization strategy and develop a token through an STO that will be used to reward companies within the Fintech Growth Center and provide an enhanced solution for those program companies to use in their business.

Xalles expects the Fintech Growth Center Program to grow and eventually become its own corporate entity, but in the short term it will be launched as a business unit within Xalles Capital. This business unit will grow revenue and assets through the program while not requiring small businesses to pay for services up front. Xalles Capital expects between 10-20 companies to be admitted to the program during its first year and expects to generate $20 million in value to Xalles during the first 3 full years of operation.

“While Xalles today enjoys a healthy pipeline of businesses looking to be part of the Xalles family of companies and gain synergies, very few are selected for that type of acquisition. The Fintech Growth Center will allow us to cultivate a larger group of smaller companies that could be developed into ideal Xalles acquisition candidates,” stated Thomas Nash, Xalles Holdings CEO. He continued, “We plan to control our own destiny by helping fintech firms around the world grow and have exit events that are profitable for Xalles and the companies themselves. Xalles Capital is launching with a business model that will make this Fintech Growth Center Program the go to place for fintech companies.”

Xalles Capital will be announcing the growth center’s new website, program qualifications and details in the coming weeks. The uniqueness of Xalles Capital’s IPO, STO and Fintech Growth Center strategies will create a new lucrative financial toll gate for Xalles for years to come. Stay tuned for the announcement for the first webinar on learning about the Fintech Growth Center Program.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places an emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

