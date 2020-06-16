Amsterdam, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T Stamp Inc. trading as Trust Stamp, an AI powered authentication company dual headquartered in Atlanta (US) and Cheltenham (UK), is awarded the honor of having the Top Finance Innovation of 2020 by Accenture’s Blue Tulip Awards. The program aims to recognize and accelerate innovations that address the most forefront global challenges of today.

With international recognition as a driver of breakthrough innovation, the Dutch program accepted nearly 700 competitors in January of this year. Following the six month program and a series of three live competitions with the last taken virtual, Accenture’s Blue Tulip Awards named the eight greatest game-changing innovations that address humanity’s most profound issues, from finance to climate. The final awards were presented after a full day of live pitches and Q&A with the esteemed jury, hosted by Boom Chicago.

During the awards ceremony, innovation experts and jury members shared insight on impactful innovation in today’s world. Finance juror and Board Member at ASR Nederland NV, Ingrid de Swart, commented, “As a jury, we decided about a year ago that we had a couple of criteria that we thought were extremely important… that we not only find the right idea, but also find the idea that had the strength to really get traction in the world.”

Trust Stamp’s focus on delivering universal, portable identity solutions that drive financial inclusion as a key factor in reaching global sustainable development goals ultimately differentiated their solution from the impressive group of competitors. The Evergreen Hash, Trust Stamp’s winning innovation, combines biometric solutions with advanced privacy-enhancing techniques to enable accurate authentication without the need to retain or expose sensitive information. The technology reaches beyond limitations like device access and online connectivity, democratizing identity and digital finance on a global, cross-industry level.

As part of their commitment to secure global financial inclusion, Trust Stamp launched a Public Benefit Corporation, AiiD (Artificial Intelligence for Identity), in The Hague Humanity Hub earlier this year. Emma Lindley, Chief Commercial Officer of Trust Stamp and Managing Director of AiiD, represented the privacy-preserving, inclusive innovation throughout all rounds of the finance competition.

"We have made progress towards our mission of accelerating secure societal and financial inclusion by tackling global issues from identity fraud and data breaches to laying the groundwork of trusted identity to elevate hundreds of millions of people in developing areas of the world in partnership with Mastercard. Trust Stamp prioritizes inclusion by developing and delivering privacy-enhancing identity technology that eliminates the barrier of entry to financial markets.” says Emma Lindley.

Lindley continues "Having our technology recognized as having the potential to deliver global quality of life by the expert jury of industry influencers and the Blue Tulip Awards program underpins our work to reach this point of impact and reinforces our current push for rapid growth. This paves the way for our plans to become a publicly-traded company on the Euronext Growth Market in the next quarter.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp applies advanced cryptographic techniques, deep neural networks and proprietary AI powered tools to biometric and other identity data to create a non-PII hash (EgHash™) that is unique to the subject and cannot be reverse engineered. The EgHash can be matched, deduplicated and verified as a tokenized identity via zero-knowledge-proofs. Trust Stamp technology is used in multiple verticals, including humanitarian and development services, banking, FinTech, KYC / AML compliance, real estate, and government.

About AiiD

AiiD (Artificial Intelligence for IDentity) is a Public Benefit Corporation that delivers transformational technology to forward-thinking partners, enabling them to reimagine service delivery and empower individuals without compromising privacy. As a subsidiary of Trust Stamp, AiID develops innovative biometric technologies with advanced privacy-enhancing techniques to deploy solutions that reach beyond limitations like device access and online connectivity. AiiD solutions empower partners to elevate social and financial inclusion and mobility, anywhere in the world.

About Blue Tulip﻿

﻿The Blue Tulip Awards﻿ is a year-round ecosystem-driven program aiming to accelerate innovators, build powerful collaborations, and drive breakthrough innovation. We believe that innovation is the key to a brighter future. It has the power to improve the way we work and live, creating a world full of opportunities for the generations to come. We provide startups and innovators with a clear call to arms: connecting eight inspiring, issue-based themes with new ideas that have immense potential to transform our future. By driving collaboration between the brightest minds and accelerating the most promising innovations to reach their full potential, we can start improving the way the world works and lives right now.

