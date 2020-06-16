Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Software Type, by Modality (Radiographic, Ultrasound), by Imaging Type, by End Use, by Application and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical image analysis software market size is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.15% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases creates demand for effective diagnostics solutions, which spurs demand for medical image analysis software. The high growth is majorly attributed to an increase in usage and uptake of image analysis solutions for diagnosis.
In addition, a shifting focus to provide enhanced care has led to the incorporation of various computer aided diagnosis systems, which is further contributing to the market growth. Introduction of technologically advanced products such as 3D/4D platforms and multimodality imaging platforms is also forecast to increase the demand for the software in the forthcoming years.
Various benefits such as flexibility and high-resolution images, along with convenient use of multi-modal integrated workflows, are expected to bolster demand and increase product penetration throughout the forecast period. Stand-alone platforms are anticipated to witness steady growth. These platforms are user-friendly and cost less as compared to integrated solutions. These solutions offer more details and features and are used by researchers, allowing them to share and access research data and analyses, thereby enhancing their ability to diagnose, research, monitor, and treat disorders.
Key Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Medical Image Analysis Software Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Medical Image Analysis Software Market Dynamics
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.5 Scope Of Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging, 2019
3.6 Medical Image Analysis Software: Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4 Competitive & Vendor Landscape
4.1 Participation Categorization
4.2 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
4.3 Public Companies
4.4 Private Companies
Chapter 5 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Software Type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
5.1 Software Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Software Type, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 6 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Modality, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.1 Modality Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Modality, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 7 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Imaging Type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.1 Imaging Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
7.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Imaging Type, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 8 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
8.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
8.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Application, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 9 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
9.1 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
9.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by End Use , 2016 to 2027
Chapter 10 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Software Type, Modality, Imaging Type, Application, End Use 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
10.1 Regional Market Snapshot
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.6 MEA
Chapter 11 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Competitive Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8f1kk
