Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Software Type, by Modality (Radiographic, Ultrasound), by Imaging Type, by End Use, by Application and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical image analysis software market size is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.15% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases creates demand for effective diagnostics solutions, which spurs demand for medical image analysis software. The high growth is majorly attributed to an increase in usage and uptake of image analysis solutions for diagnosis.



In addition, a shifting focus to provide enhanced care has led to the incorporation of various computer aided diagnosis systems, which is further contributing to the market growth. Introduction of technologically advanced products such as 3D/4D platforms and multimodality imaging platforms is also forecast to increase the demand for the software in the forthcoming years.



Various benefits such as flexibility and high-resolution images, along with convenient use of multi-modal integrated workflows, are expected to bolster demand and increase product penetration throughout the forecast period. Stand-alone platforms are anticipated to witness steady growth. These platforms are user-friendly and cost less as compared to integrated solutions. These solutions offer more details and features and are used by researchers, allowing them to share and access research data and analyses, thereby enhancing their ability to diagnose, research, monitor, and treat disorders.



Key Report Highlights

Standalone medical image analysis software segment is expected to witness lucrative CAGR of around 8.6% from 2020 to 2027

On the basis of modality, the ultrasound segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period

3D imaging software segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period

Oncology application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period, owing to the increased applications of image analysis software in cancer diagnostics

In terms of end use, hospitals held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to increasing adoption of these systems for medical imaging in diagnosis of various diseases

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant CAGR of around 8.9% owing to presence of unmet clinical needs

The global market is fragmented in nature. Companies to witness fierce competition as the industry is technology driven

Strategies implemented by key players include collaborative agreements, new product launches, and geographical expansion

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Medical Image Analysis Software Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Medical Image Analysis Software Market Dynamics

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.5 Scope Of Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging, 2019

3.6 Medical Image Analysis Software: Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

4.1 Participation Categorization

4.2 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

4.3 Public Companies

4.4 Private Companies



Chapter 5 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Software Type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.1 Software Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Software Type, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 6 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Modality, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.1 Modality Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Modality, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 7 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Imaging Type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.1 Imaging Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Imaging Type, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 8 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

8.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Application, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 9 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

9.1 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

9.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by End Use , 2016 to 2027



Chapter 10 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Software Type, Modality, Imaging Type, Application, End Use 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

10.1 Regional Market Snapshot

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 MEA



Chapter 11 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Competitive Analysis



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

Spacelabs Healthcare

MIM Software, Inc.

Aquilab SAS

ESAOTE SPA

Merge Healthcare, Inc. (IBM)

ClaroNav, Inc.

Xinapse, Inc.

Bruker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8f1kk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900