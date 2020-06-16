Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NFV Use Cases: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Communications service provider investment in network functions virtualisation use cases will grow to USD16.6 billion worldwide in 2023, at a CAGR of 41%, led by vPacket Core-, vIMS- and vCPE-based services.



There was a significant increase in the number and scale of network functions virtualisation (NFV) deployments in 2019, particularly in the mobile core domain. 5G preparations and roll-outs will be the major driver of new NFV investments in vPacket Core and vIMS/VoLTE. vCPE spending will have the highest growth rate (CAGR 54%) as communications service providers (CSPs) gain operational expertise, simplify and automate service ordering and increase education in the enterprise market.



This report takes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into account.

This report provides:

A detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for CSP spending by NFV use case, split into:

four use case categories: vEPC, vIMS, vCPE and other use cases

four service types: consumer mobile, consumer fixed, business mobile and business fixed

three market sub-segments: software, hardware and professional services

eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

An examination of the key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period.



Recommendations for CSPs and vendors.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1q9s6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900