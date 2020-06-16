Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customer Analytics Market By Component, By Type, By Deployment Type, By Data Source, By Industry Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Customer Analytics Market size is expected to reach $29.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 19.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Customer analytics is integrating every touchpoint that a customer interacts through multiple channels together. Customer journey analytics offers a unique and effective resource for marketers and customer service professionals to recognize and interact on a personal level with each user. Through analyzing massive data points in real-time, one can identify the most relevant customer journeys and can prioritize those opportunities that greatly impact company goals.



Growing developments in analytics due to the growth in real-time data availability and digitization results in data analysts being adopted for customer behaviour. The analysis focuses mainly on business operations to efficiently make marketing decisions. The need for data analysis of the customer behavior contributes to an increase in demand for consumer journey analysis.



The main factor driving market growth in the forecast period is growing demand for personalized customer service. Customers expect to be considered as individuals with unique interests, which has shifted the emphasis to personalized brand experiences. The continuing trend observed is growing acceptance of customer travel analytics.



It enhances the profitability of the customer's acquisition, brand loyalty, and customer lifetime. The emphasis is on creating a unified view of the customer as they connect with a brand and personalize the experience of consumers through networks, locations and always in the moment. Customer analytics will evolve from retrospective analysis to real-time, behaviour-driven interaction to achieve this blended customer experience. Analytics of customer journey is the key to making this transformation.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Customer Analytics Market. Companies such as Salesforce.Com, Inc., Adobe, Inc., Accenture PLC, and SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., and Teradata Corporation, are some of the key innovators in Customer Analytics Market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Jun - 2020,Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Customer Analytics Market by Component

4.1 Global Customer Analytics Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Customer Analytics Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Customer Analytics Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Global BFSI Customer Analytics Market by Region

5.2 Global IT & Telecom Customer Analytics Market by Region

5.3 Global Healthcare Customer Analytics Market by Region

5.4 Global Retail & eCommerce Customer Analytics Market by Region

5.5 Global Government & Defense Customer Analytics Market by Region

5.6 Global Media & Entertainment Customer Analytics Market by Region

5.7 Global Manufacturing Customer Analytics Market by Region

5.8 Global Other Industry Vertical Customer Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Customer Analytics Market by Type

6.1 Global Customer Analytics Brand & Campaign Management Market by Region

6.2 Global Customer Analytics Customer Behavioral Analysis & Churn Management Market by Region

6.3 Global Customer Analytics Product Management & Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Customer Analytics Market by Deployment Type

7.1 Global On-premise Customer Analytics Market by Region

7.2 Global Cloud Customer Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Customer Analytics Market by Data Source

8.1 Global Web Customer Analytics Market by Region

8.2 Global Smartphone Customer Analytics Market by Region

8.3 Global Email Customer Analytics Market by Region

8.4 Global Social Media Customer Analytics Market by Region

8.5 Global Store & Call Center Customer Analytics Market by Region

8.6 Global Others Customer Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Customer Analytics Market by Region

9.1 North America Customer Analytics Market

9.2 Europe Customer Analytics Market

9.3 Asia Pacific Customer Analytics Market

9.4 LAMEA Customer Analytics Market



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Google, Inc.

SAP SE

Teradata Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Adobe, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d195av

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900