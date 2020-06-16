Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-oncology: Focus on Developments and Opportunities in Immune Checkpoint Modulators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on immune checkpoint modulators and provides an overview of the current and emerging key products and players within the 8MM (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, US, Japan, China), main unmet needs; R&D challenges, strategies and opportunities; and clinical development trends. The report also includes competitive analysis of marketed products and a tabular analysis of key checkpoint targets and indications investigated in clinical trials. In addition, the report also provides an overview and critical assessment of the future landscape including bispecific antibodies, predictive/prognostic biomarkers and microbiome.
Key Highlights
Scope:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Immuno-oncology Definition and Overview
3.1 Introduction: Essentials of Immuno-oncology
3.2 IO: Different than Other Pillars of Cancer Treatment
3.3 IO Milestones Timeline for Immunotherapies: Rapid Breakthrough Achieved Following the Introduction of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
3.4 Immune Checkpoints as Evasion Mechanisms for Cancer: Main Types of Immune Checkpoint Targets
3.5 Cancer Immunogenicity and More: Factors that Influence Resposne to ICI Therapies
3.6 TMB and T Cell Infiltration: Scale of Immunogenicity for Tumors
3.7 Types of Immune Contexture: A Narrow Therapeutic Window for ICIs
4. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Key Players and Product Profiles, Approvals, and Approved Indications Summary
4.1 Key Players and Market Shares by Geography (8MM)
4.2 Key Marketed Product Profiles
4.3 Approvals Summary for ICIs in the 7MM
4.4 Approvals Summary for ICIs in China
4.5 Approved Indications Summary for ICIs (8MM)
5. Competitive Assessment of Marketed ICIs: Route to Market Success for ICIs in Development
5.1 Historical and Forecast Sales for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (Global)
5.2 SWOT Analysis for Marketed ICIs in the 8MM
5.3 Key Development and Approval Information for ICIs (First Indications Approved in the US)
5.4 Clinical and Commercial Factors that Contribute to the Success of ICIs
5.5 Objectives and Strategies to Increase the Impact of ICIs in Cancer Treatment
6. New Immune Checkpoint Modulators in Clinical Trials
7. Major Unmet Needs in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
8. R&D Strategies: Challenges and Opportunities
9. New Checkpoint Modulators: Pipeline Analysis and Key Pipeline Product Profiles
10. Future Lanscape in Immuno-oncology: Bispecific Agents, Novel Biomarkers, and Microbiome
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41d986
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: