This report focuses on immune checkpoint modulators and provides an overview of the current and emerging key products and players within the 8MM (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, US, Japan, China), main unmet needs; R&D challenges, strategies and opportunities; and clinical development trends. The report also includes competitive analysis of marketed products and a tabular analysis of key checkpoint targets and indications investigated in clinical trials. In addition, the report also provides an overview and critical assessment of the future landscape including bispecific antibodies, predictive/prognostic biomarkers and microbiome.



Key Highlights

Although ICIs work in some tumors such as lung cancer and melanoma, the majority of cancers fail to respond to ICIs, mainly due to various tumor- and immune-related factors.

These tumor types are refractory, benefitting the least from available therapies. Remission rates in all tumors are high, which can result in secondary resistance to ICIs.

The understanding of endogenous resistance mechanisms is poor and ICI monotherapy has not been able to overcome issues related to secondary resistance.

None of the current biomarkers used in development and in clinical practice are sensitive or accurate enough.

Without robust predictive/prognostic biomarkers, it is difficult to execute effective patient segmentation in clinical trials, match the best drugs for combination therapies, or predict and proactively manage side effects that might arise due to a treatment.

Lack of robust, predictive biomarkers creates a bottleneck for companies to develop safer and effective therapies for both small subsets of patients as well as for common tumors.

Current research in novel checkpoint targets provides possible rationale for addressing primary and secondary resistance in some tumor types.

In addition to immunotherapy combinations, companies are investigating targeted therapies as possible additions to ICI-based combinations to increase response rates in tumors with known mutations and genetic aberrations.

In the future, with emerging pharmacological and immune biomarkers, the publisher expects numerous doublet and triplet combination therapies to appear in all lines of treatment.

Scope:

Quotes from 10 US-, 5EU-, and Japan-based key opinion leaders

Robust analysis of high-prescriber survey conducted with 94 oncologists

Summary of main types of immune checkpoint modulators

Competitive Analysis of key marketed/pipeline products in 8MM

Overview and critical analysis of main unmet needs, R&D challenges and strategies.

Overview and analysis of development opportunities in current and emerging clinical targets, and novel combinations across key indications.

Overview of biomarker technologies and microbiome

Call-outs of key information and details

Insight from specialist oncology analysts

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Immuno-oncology Definition and Overview

3.1 Introduction: Essentials of Immuno-oncology

3.2 IO: Different than Other Pillars of Cancer Treatment

3.3 IO Milestones Timeline for Immunotherapies: Rapid Breakthrough Achieved Following the Introduction of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

3.4 Immune Checkpoints as Evasion Mechanisms for Cancer: Main Types of Immune Checkpoint Targets

3.5 Cancer Immunogenicity and More: Factors that Influence Resposne to ICI Therapies

3.6 TMB and T Cell Infiltration: Scale of Immunogenicity for Tumors

3.7 Types of Immune Contexture: A Narrow Therapeutic Window for ICIs



4. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Key Players and Product Profiles, Approvals, and Approved Indications Summary

4.1 Key Players and Market Shares by Geography (8MM)

4.2 Key Marketed Product Profiles

4.3 Approvals Summary for ICIs in the 7MM

4.4 Approvals Summary for ICIs in China

4.5 Approved Indications Summary for ICIs (8MM)



5. Competitive Assessment of Marketed ICIs: Route to Market Success for ICIs in Development

5.1 Historical and Forecast Sales for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (Global)

5.2 SWOT Analysis for Marketed ICIs in the 8MM

5.3 Key Development and Approval Information for ICIs (First Indications Approved in the US)

5.4 Clinical and Commercial Factors that Contribute to the Success of ICIs

5.5 Objectives and Strategies to Increase the Impact of ICIs in Cancer Treatment



6. New Immune Checkpoint Modulators in Clinical Trials



7. Major Unmet Needs in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors



8. R&D Strategies: Challenges and Opportunities



9. New Checkpoint Modulators: Pipeline Analysis and Key Pipeline Product Profiles



10. Future Lanscape in Immuno-oncology: Bispecific Agents, Novel Biomarkers, and Microbiome



11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Agenus

AkesoBio

AstraZeneca

Beigene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Innate Pharma

Innovent

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Jounce Therapeutics

Merck & Co.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Shanghai Junshi Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41d986

