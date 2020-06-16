MEXICO CITY, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that it is expanding operations into Mexico, with Guillermo Reynoso as the new country manager. Services partners are ready to assist Workday deployments in the country.



The world of work is changing more quickly and significantly than ever, with global organizations – including those in Mexico – facing new realities that require them to respond and pivot in a moment’s notice. To do this, they need technology systems that enable them to be agile and provide real-time finance and HR insights so they can make more informed decisions about their future. With a growing community of more than 3,200 customers, Workday provides organizations with a flexible, cloud-first system that helps them plan, execute, analyze, and extend, all in one system powered by machine learning.

Customers in Mexico have selected Workday for unique benefits, including:

A Highly Engaged Community – New customers will join more than 250 local and multinational organizations that are currently deploying Workday in Mexico, including HP Inc., GE, Nissan, and Santander. As part of the collaborative Workday community, customers share ideas and best practices, and actively engage with product teams on the next innovations.

A Commitment to Customer Satisfaction – As a trusted partner that is committed to supporting customers in this changing world, Workday understands the importance of getting organizations live and helping them realize the value of a cloud system. Due to this intensive focus on customer success, Workday has consistently achieved an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating over 95 percent, with a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating in its latest survey, and more than 70 percent of customers live.

One Unified System – As businesses adapt to changing conditions, the need for an intuitive platform that ties finances, people, and plans together in one version of truth is more important than ever. The unified suite of Workday products, including Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , Workday Adaptive Planning , Workday People Analytics , Workday Prism Analytics , and Workday Professional Services Automation , empowers customers with one cloud system that provides the real-time insights needed to drive their businesses forward.

Comments on the News

“Organizations in Mexico are navigating an increasingly dynamic business environment, which requires an agile system that enables them to respond as the demands on their businesses rapidly evolve,” said Chano Fernandez, co-president, Workday. “With more than 250 local and multinational customers already utilizing Workday in Mexico, we have a strong foundation to welcome new customers to the Workday community who want to drive their business transformations in the cloud – with one unified system to plan, execute, analyze, and extend across the enterprise.”

“Organizations that can accelerate their digital transformations will remain several steps ahead in an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing global environment,” said Jorge Castilla, general manager, Accenture Mexico. “To outmaneuver uncertainty, businesses in Mexico need to tap into the cloud for its inherent flexibility and scalability, in order to build more resilient systems. Workday can help meet these needs with its unified applications for financial management, planning, and human capital management, and Accenture looks forward to building on our long-standing global relationship to serve our local clients in Mexico.”

“Through our global collaboration with Workday, our focus is on helping companies become fully digital, data-driven organizations,” said Raul Garcia, managing director of human capital, Deloitte Consulting, LLP. “We look forward to continue delivering services that will help our customers in Mexico realize the potential of the cloud and harness the value of Workday’s finance and HR platform so they can drive business impact and accelerate innovation.”

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday’s offerings. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

