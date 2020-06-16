Oral Sanitizer Powered with Covi-Guard™ proprietary formula is the new way of preventing disease transmission via oral route



Company believes this to be its signature product with a market in excess of $200 million

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to COVID-19 where the current market is saturated with "hand sanitizers" for prevention, with a need for people to feel "safe" Coviguard Corp has launched a new line of "Oral Sanitizers" that will launch July 2020. Oral Sanitizers which delivery system include a mouthwash and mouth spray will help prevent transmission by weakening the virus and its membrane by using cyclodextrins. When the virus enters through the mouth it is weakened before entering the respiratory tract. The patent pending formula is a viral inhibitor with anti bacterial properties and it also provides immune support. Covi-Guard™ is a FDA OTC ( Over the Counter) Human Label Mouthwash and Mouthspray. Mouthwash has the potential to protect against COVID-19 infection by killing the coronavirus before it can infect human cells, according to a new report. Coronaviruses belong to the class of 'enveloped viruses', meaning they are covered by a fatty layer that is vulnerable to certain chemicals. A team of international researchers say mouthwash could destroy the outermost layer or 'envelope' of the virus, preventing its replication in the mouth and throat.

Lisa Marie Kao, CEO of Coviguard Corp: "Oral Sanitizers are the new way of hand sanitizers, not only do we need to use hand sanitizers for prevention, we also need to protect our mouths where the virus enters. By utilizing an oral sanitizer it will help reduce viral and bacterial load, and prevent transmission which mitigates the risk of getting infection. Most people do not comply by wearing masks so with the oral sanitizer we are adding the extra protection they need to help prevent further contagion.”

Lisa Marie Kao has 25 years experience in the dental industry and created the oral sanitizer mouthwash as a" pre-procedural rinse" to help reduce aerosol contamination when dental professionals treat patients. This pre-rinsing procedures is the new protocol recommended by the ADA (American Dental Association) In times of viral epidemics, the dental profession ranks as one of the most vulnerable professions when it comes to risk of viral infection. As a result, dental offices need to take exceptional precautions in order to prevent virus transmission and ensure the health and safety of both patients and staff. Oral care products should contribute to these efforts and make dental practices a healthier place altogether. Using cyclodextrins as a broad-spectrum antiviral is one of the ways oral care products can help with the prevention and treatment of viral infections in dental offices.

Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Lord Global Corporation, said “The company decided to delineate the scientific mechanisms for why Covi-Guard™ is able to significantly reduce the viral load in both the oral mucosal membranes and eventually the nasal membrane. The company anticipates this product to be on the market within the next 60 days. The company has identified its manufacturer as well as several key wholesalers. Recently, we estimated that the first year sales could be approximately $15 million, the excitement around this product leads us to believe it could be significantly greater. The margins for this product are similar to ethical drug margins. We believe this product will produce significant earnings for the company.”

Cyclodextrins are proving to be extremely valuable in prevention against viral attacks on the mucous membranes in the mouth, throat and nose”—Prof. Denis Bourgeois, Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University

Cyclodextrins are substances commonly used in drug delivery as solubilisers, that is, media that help deliver drugs to where they are needed. This includes, for example, antiviral drugs that need to reach the mucous membranes where viruses tend to settle in and spread.

More importantly though, modified cyclodextrins act as effective broad-spectrum antivirals. According to a recent study published in Science Advances , a cyclodextrin developed by researchers “exhibits a broad-spectrum virucidal, irreversible mechanism of action, presents a high barrier to viral resistance, and is biocompatible”.

Hyperlink of Research Papers

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-8315269/Commercial-mouthwash-prevent-COVID-19-transmission-scientists-say.html

https://eu.dental-tribune.com/c/curaden-ag/news/like-soap-for-the-patients-mouth-cyclodextrins-are-important-for-future-of-oral-care/

Combating Coronavirus: Key Role of Cyclodextrins in Treatment and Prevention

