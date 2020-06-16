HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, along with its premier distributor, A1 Glass Coating, announced today they have expanded installations of C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) into the Austin Independent School District (ISD), which educates over 80,000 students, with an initial two installations currently underway.



C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film. The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface thereby increasing impact resistance and preventing breakage. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

“During these unusual times, we continue to see facilities throughout the country upgrade their safety measures, particularly while these buildings are not yet at full capacity,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “Our proactive partner, A1 Glass Coating, is spearheading these most recent installations and helping us gain exposure and grow our business throughout our home state.”

C-Bond BRS has been installed in numerous schools, government buildings, and other high-security facilities around the country. C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications.

About A1 Glass Coating

A1 Glass Coating in San Antonio, Texas, provides quality window tint solutions for auto, home, and business owners across Texas and has been doing so for over 30 years. The Company specializes in automotive window tinting, residential window film, and commercial window film that stops harmful UV rays from passing through its films, resulting in reduced glare, comfortable temperatures, and lower energy bills. The Company also carries products that offer forced-entry protection and films that protect glass from scratches, graffiti, other types of vandalism, and even bullets.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we continue to see facilities throughout the country upgrade their safety measures, particularly while these buildings are not yet at full capacity; the likelihood that our partner, A1 Glass Coating, is helping us gain exposure and grow our business throughout our home state; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2020, November 14, 2019, and August 12, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Luke Zimmerman Senior Vice President MZ Group - MZ North America 949-259-4987 www.mzgroup.us Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033