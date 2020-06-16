Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a systemic inflammatory autoimmune disease that can affect any organ or tissue and is the prototypic autoimmune disease. While SLE can affect multiple major organ systems in the body, one of its most severe manifestations includes renal (kidney) involvement, known as lupus nephritis (LN). The etiology of SLE is incompletely understood, but is thought to be the result of genetic/epigenetic abnormalities, and hormonal and environmental factors. In general, autoimmunity is the result of inadequate regulation of immune cells, which leads to uncontrolled activation of immune cells, such as B and T-cells, which in turn perpetuate chronic inflammatory responses. In SLE, deregulated cellular degradation caused by apoptosis and NETosis appears to play a central role in this process, as it can lead to prolonged exposure to self-antigens and activation of the immune system towards these antigens, causing serious inflammation.



The main driver of the enormous expansion of the SLE and LN market will be the launch of many different novel therapies and an increase in patient shares towards the biologics due to increased efficacy of these therapies.



The major global barrier for the SLE and LN market will be the annual cost of therapy for the new pipeline drugs



The key market opportunities lie in addressing unmet needs through the development of more efficacious drugs for SLE and LN patients with less occurrence of adverse events



Key Questions Answered:

Novel MOA's are set to enter the market to help patients with SLE and LN. However, there are considerably high unmet needs within the indication. What are the main unmet needs in this market? Will the drugs under development fulfil the unmet needs of the SLE and LN market?

The current late-stage SLE and LN pipeline consists of seven different drugs. Will the late-stage drugs make a significant impact on the SLE and LN market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales at the highest CAGR, and why?

We have seen a significant increase in the SLE and LN population, in terms of diagnosed prevalence and there is an increase in the amount of patients treated. How will epidemiological changes impact the growth of the future market?

Scope of the report:



Overview of SLE and LN, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Annualized SLE and LN therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2018 and forecast for ten years to 2028.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the SLE and LN therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global SLE and LN market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 SLE & LN: Executive Summary

2.1 SLE and LN Marketplace to Experience Strong Growth During the Forecast Period, 2018-2028

2.2 R&D or Corporate Strategies for the Lupus Market

2.3 High Level of Unmet Need Persists in the SLE and LN Marketplace

2.4 Despite Intensifying Competition, Opportunities Remain for Firms Seeking to Enter the Marketplace

2.5 The Arrival of Novel Biologics Will Transform the Treatment Paradigm for SLE and LN

2.6 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Prognosis

4.3 Disease Classification and Staging Systems

4.3.1 SLE Classification

4.3.2 LN Classification



5 Epidemiology



6 Disease Management



7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Standard-of-Care Therapies in Lupus

7.3 Biologic Therapies in Lupus

7.3.1 Benlysta

7.3.2 Rituximab



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Superior Efficacy and Safety

8.3 Refined Clinical Trial Design with More Robust Endpoints and Tailored to Heterogeneous Lupus Patient Populations

8.4 Reduction of Cardiovascular Risk in Lupus Patients

8.5 Development of Biomarkers for Lupus Patients



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development



10 Current and Future Players



11 Market Outlook



12 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



GSK

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Novartis

UCB

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Janssen

Aurinia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb4t2h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900