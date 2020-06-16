AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced QSC as a customer. QSC is a global leader in high-performance audio-video equipment and ecosystems. QSC will be using Gotransverse to support sales of QSC’s newest offering, the remote AV management enterprise software platform, Q-SYS™ Reflect Enterprise Manager.



Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager is QSC’s first subscription enterprise software offering and provides a unified platform to remotely manage and troubleshoot multiple QSC AV equipment installations anywhere in the world. While the Q-SYS Reflect base platform is available for free, monthly fees are applied based on the number of QSC products and systems under management. By adopting Gotransverse’s billing platform, QSC can match monthly subscription fees to the proper devices.

QSC is offering free trials of its Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager through January 2021. The company will be offering three Q-SYS Reflect service tiers: Basic, Standard, and Professional.

“Gotransverse offered the best subscription billing solution for our new Q-SYS Reflect ecosystem management software,” said Claudé Zamboni, Vice President of Information Technology at QSC. “With the Gotransverse intelligent billing, we know we can develop new software pricing strategies that scale globally and add new subscription products at any time and easily include them in our catalog.”

The Gotransverse team worked closely with the QSC product team to configure the billing system in a way that could best accommodate channel partners as well as direct sales. QSC is currently offering Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria with plans to add more markets later this year. Gotransverse is being used to handle international billing, as well as regional invoice templates, localized notifications, and invoicing in local currencies.

“This enterprise software release marks an exciting new opportunity for QSC, and we are delighted that our team was able to provide a versatile, scalable billing system that can grow with their needs,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Our intelligent billing platform can adapt to support different channels as well as licensing fees. As QSC expands its enterprise software catalog, Gotransverse will be able to support new billing strategies and business models.”

For more information, see the QSC case study posted at Gotransverse.com.

About QSC



Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering, and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ software-based audio, video and control Ecosystem. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate, and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at internet scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

