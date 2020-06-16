Toronto, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company, is opening a limited number of registration spots on July 15, 2020 for Precision Nutrition Coaching. As part of the 12-month journey, clients will be guided through important and sustainable changes in their eating, exercise, and lifestyle habits for meaningful and lasting change. The fully-remote men’s and women’s programs connect individuals not only to an expert coach for a personalized approach, but also a global community of support to guarantee results for a healthier and stronger body and mind.

Precision Nutrition Coaching isn’t built on quick-fix diets or meal plans that only provide short-term results. Instead, Precision Nutrition’s world-class coaches introduce and reinforce the skills and habits needed to look and feel healthier. By breaking big goals down into small daily practices that add up to massive changes over the course of a year, healthy habits become second nature and last a lifetime. Precision Nutrition Coaching has been tested and proven with over 100,000 clients, and it’s been validated in multiple peer-reviewed research papers.

“With many gyms still closed or semi-opened, individuals are struggling in their quest for a healthy lifestyle. Precision Nutrition Coaching is a fully online solution that provides accountability, direction and support to keep you moving every step of the way,” said Precision Nutrition Coach Denise Allen. “Not only do clients have access to a real coach, they also benefit from shared accountability and support through group coaching calls and a private Facebook group. These additional connections provide an opportunity to share experiences, insight, and challenges. They are never ‘in this alone.’”

To provide clients with the care and attention they deserve, Precision Nutrition only opens its coaching program twice a year. Enrollment is first-come, first-served and has historically sold out within hours after opening. To address this demand, Precision Nutrition has created a free presale list​. Those who sign-up for the presale list will receive an invitation to join a complimentary meet-and-greet session held over Zoom, which is an opportunity to learn more about the program directly from Precision Nutrition’s Coaches. Additionally, those on the presale list will be able to register 24 hours early and access a savings of up to 54% off the regular price.

When recalling her experience with Precision Nutrition Coaching, client Jen Schrader stated: “In these weird and fast-changing times, the Precision Nutrition routines I had established were like an anchor, holding me steady when everything else was shifting and changing. It wasn’t just about habits, eating and exercise. I explored my relationships with food, life, and my own happiness. In many ways, the changes I made were small, but they had the most profound effect, and are standing up to the test of time and challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, nearly 100,000 coaches in 120 countries use the ​Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification​—along with ​ProCoach​, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by ​the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits.

In addition, ​Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women​ is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, and helped more than 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit ​www.precisionnutrition.com.

