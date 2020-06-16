London, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $13.14 billion by 2027.

With the emergence of innovative diagnostic and screening techniques, several methods of genetic testing are gaining popularity. These include carrier testing, preimplantation genetic diagnosis / screening (PGD / PGS), non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), paternity testing, and newborn screening. Technological advancements in the healthcare industry such as wearable healthcare devices, sequencing technologies, regenerative medicine, and genomic technologies, supported by breakthroughs in the field of genome sequencing and molecular research have opened new and promising pathways to combat genetic diseases and reduce the overall global economic burden.

Among the innumerable advancements witnessed by the industry, non-invasive prenatal testing stands as one of the most distinctive technologies in curbing the concerns related to genetic diseases. NIPT a novel genetic screening method based on the analysis of cell-free fetal deoxyribose nucleic acid (cff-DNA) in the maternal plasma is considered as a valuable test for pregnant women, which provides early diagnosis of genetic disorders in fetus.

Further, advancements in genome sequencing technologies have reduced the turnaround time and lowered complexities associated with diagnosis. NGS technology provides several avenues to develop non-invasive diagnostic procedures for an early and accurate detection of various genetic disorders. This is driving several companies to invest in research and development of NGS-based NIPT products and develop innovative solutions for the market. For instance, in January 2019, Yourgene Health plc (U.K.) launched the Sage 32 plex test which uses Thermo Fisher’s Ion Torrent sequencing technology to detect placental cff-DNA in a maternal blood sample. Similarly, in September 2018, Yourgene Health formerly known as Premaitha Health plc. (U.K.) partnered with Illumina Inc. (U.S.) to use the Illumina’s sequencing technology for the NIPT test developed by Premaitha.

The growth in the overall NIPT market is majorly driven by factors like shifting trend towards childbirth at an advanced maternal age, increasing prevalence of chromosomal abnormalities, availability of reimbursement for NIPT, and development of advanced technologies for non-invasive parenteral testing. However, the high cost of the non-invasive prenatal screening techniques hinders the growth of this market.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market studied in this report is segmented on the basis of product & solutions type (kits / consumables, systems, software), method (ultrasound screening & cell free DNA screening), application (trisomies, microdeletions, & sex chromosomal abnormalities), end user (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and academic & research institutes), and geography

On the basis of product and solution type, the kits / consumables segment commanded the largest share of the overall non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2019. The major share of this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of chromosomal abnormalities, rise in the number of tests and products for NIPT, and improvement in regulatory approvals for NIPT assays.

On the basis of method, cell free DNA screening commanded the largest share of the overall non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2019. Technological advancements, increasing initiatives by companies to develop new NIPT products, and growing awareness for prenatal testing among pregnant women are the major factors driving the growth of the cell free DNA screening method for non-invasive prenatal testing.

On the basis of application, trisomy detection commanded the largest share of the overall non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2019. Rising incidences of trisomy due to increasing maternal age, higher accuracy of NIPT methods in trisomy detection, and lower cost of NIPT to detect trisomy as compared to other invasive methods are the major factors driving the growth of the NIPT products and solutions market for trisomy detection application.

On the basis of end user, diagnostic laboratories commanded the largest share of the overall non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2019. Availability of the well-equipped facility and trained/skilled technicians and significant investments by government agencies to improve healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors attributed to large share of diagnostic laboratories in the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Geographically, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa with a further analysis of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The major share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the high diagnostic and treatment rate of trisomy disorders in the region, high awareness for prenatal testing, and presence of laboratories offering NIPT services in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market are Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) (China), Eurofins LifeCodexx (Germany), Natera, Inc. (U.S.), Igenomix S.L (Spain), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), and Yourgene Health plc (U.K.).

