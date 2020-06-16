Atlanta, GA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, recently released its latest edition of The ScottMadden Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “Take It to the Limit,” this EIU explores the changing environment for natural gas companies, as gas utilities face risks and opportunities with the push toward decarbonization.

For more than a decade, natural gas production has increased significantly, resulting in relative price stability, customer growth for gas utilities, and a coal-replacement fuel for power generation.

At the same time, decarbonization initiatives at the state and municipal levels are presenting complications for gas utilities. While a few communities have proposed policies limiting end-use natural gas usage, intending to reduce CO 2 emissions, others have taken steps to ensure availability of gas as an economically attractive fuel. Regardless of the direction of policy, gas utilities can undertake several near-term actions and develop longer-term strategies to reshape service offerings that meet an evolving energy market and customer preferences.

These tactics and strategies will be along two fronts: continuing and enhancing existing programs, processes, and initiatives and developing new services and business practices that help achieve decarbonization goals. “As gas utilities have observed decarbonization efforts, some are taking the initiative to improve the emissions profile of the gas value chain,” explains Greg Litra, partner at ScottMadden. “Gas utilities have made notable progress with reducing emissions, and there are three areas they can focus on to further these efforts, including baselining and benchmarking, decarbonizing the gas stream, and focusing on resource optimization.”

For a closer look at the challenges and opportunities ahead for gas utilities, you can hear from Greg Litra in this new video or access our latest report here.

