London, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to grow at a CAGR 10.4% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $3.9 billion by 2025.

Oligonucleotide-based therapy and diagnostic tests have been in research phase for many decades. However, the clinical success for these therapeutics was very low or negligible till last decade. The recent development in synthetic biology allows preparation of synthetic oligonucleotides, containing various modifications for detection of nucleic acid and proteins. Synthetic oligonucleotides are mainly used into diagnostics and clinical applications.

These developments along with improved chemistries, better understanding of the basic biology of oligonucleotides, and more sophisticated delivery systems have increased success of oligonucleotide therapeutics in the clinics over the past decade. For instance, Spinraza (Nusinersen) a new class of biological products - oligonucleotide therapeutics, jointly developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Biogen, was approved by China National Medical Products Association (NMPA) in February 2019. The recent rising success rates are further expected to increase the number of oligonucleotide therapeutics under research and thereby enhance the demand for oligonucleotides.

Molecular diagnostics has gained greater importance over the years, and is increasingly being used to guide patient management, from diagnosis to treatment, particularly in the fields of cancer, infectious diseases, and congenital abnormalities. A wide range of molecular based tests are now available to assess DNA variations and changes in gene expression. The increased demand for genetic and genomic information has led to the rapid expansion of molecular techniques within clinical laboratories. Thus, increasing availability of therapeutic and diagnostic oligonucleotides with positive results is expected to enhance the demand for oligonucleotides in clinical and diagnostic applications.

The unique ability to specifically bind to the nucleic acid sequence makes oligonucleotide (ON) a promising agent in the medical field. Moreover, the capability of ONs to exert the aforementioned biological mechanisms via sequence-specific molecular recognition makes them highly attractive candidates for drug development. However, their pharmacokinetic properties are problematic and represent a significant challenge for their therapeutic application.

The growth in oligonucleotide synthesis market is mainly attributed to growing adoption of synthesized oligonucleotides in diagnostics and clinical applications, rising R&D expenditure and government investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, plummeting cost of sequencing, increasing public-private spending on genomics, and rising venture capital investments/funding. However, factors such as lack of regulations for commercialization of therapeutic oligos, and price erosion of synthesized oligonucleotides are likely to hinder the market growth to a certain extent. Moreover, emerging Asian markets are likely to provide significant growth opportunities.

Based on product, the overall oligonucleotide synthesis market is mainly segmented into oligonucleotide synthesis products, synthesized oligonucleotides, and custom oligonucleotide synthesis services. The synthesized oligonucleotides segment is further segmented as primer, probe, and linkers & adaptors; whereas, oligonucleotide synthesis products segment comprises reagents & consumables and equipment. On the other hand, custom oligonucleotide synthesis services include intermediate-scale synthesis, large-scale synthesis, and small-scale synthesis services offered by different players in the market. The oligonucleotide synthesis products segment held the largest share of the overall oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2019. The large share of oligonucleotide synthesis products is attributed to the wide use of PCR primers in PCR-based tests conducted across research and diagnostic fields due to their ease of use, high sensitivity, and cost effectiveness of the primers.

Based on application, the overall oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into three applications as research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2019. The major share of research application is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of oligonucleotides in drug discovery and development with the recent advancements in gene synthesis and next generation sequencing technologies. A large number of oligos are commonly used into various research technologies such as PCR, qPCR/RT qPCR, gene synthesis, sequencing, and SNP analysis. However, the diagnostics sector is projected to register the fastest growth during the analysis period owing to the advances in terms of detection methods, particularly with respect to qPCR and sequencing techniques.

Based on end user, the overall oligonucleotide synthesis market is mainly segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. Academic & research institutes accounted for the largest share of the overall oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2019. The largest share of academic research institutes is primarily attributed to high demand for oligonucleotides from these facilities for the screening of assays and target identification to discover and develop alternative methods for disease treatment. Growing industry-academia partnerships in the field of biotech research and thereby increasing availability of research funding also supports the strong demand for oligonucleotide synthesis products and services from academic and research institutes. However, diagnostic laboratories are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising adoption of oligonucleotide in diagnostic applications.

Geographically, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The leading position of North America in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is mainly attributed to substantial R&D investment in the region, better accessibility & higher adoption of advanced research technologies, and presence of significantly improved infrastructure for biomedical research. Availability of government and private funding for researchers is further boosting the growth of this market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is slated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing availability of synthesized oligonucleotides, rising presence of pharma & biotech companies in this region, growing clinical research & trial outsourcing to CROs, and increase in R&D funding and activities in the APAC region.

The key players operating in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market are Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), GenScript (U.S.), GeneDesign, Inc. (Japan), Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Belgium), Twist Bioscience Corporation (U.S.), LGC Biosearch Technologies (U.S.), Bio-synthesis Inc. (U.S.), TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC (U.S.), and ATDBio Ltd. (U.K.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product & Services

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products Oligonucleotide Synthesis Equipment (Synthesizers) Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents & Consumables

Synthesized Oligonucleotides (Pre-Designed Oligonucleotides) Primers Probes Linkers & Adaptors

Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis Services (Custom Oligonucleotides) Large-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis Intermediate-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis Small-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Application

Research PCR qPCR/RTqPCR Sequencing Gene Synthesis Other Research Applications

Diagnostics

Therapeutics RNAi Oligonucleotide-based Therapies DNA/Antisense oligonucleotide-based Therapies Immunotherapy (CpG Oligonucleotide-based Therapies) Nucleic Acid Aptamers



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

