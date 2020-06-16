Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heineken: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Company Impact" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market forecasts show that the alcoholic beverage market will be adversely hit by COVID-19. However, Heineken has a strong brand portfolio, possibly creating resilience. Consumers tend to opt for the brands that they are familiar with, particularly at times of uncertainty. The company's decision to continue to pay its suppliers and not lay off employees will ensure high morale, which will benefit the brand once the market recovers. Also, its strong innovation capabilities should contribute to its recovery.



Scope of the report:



COVID-19 will negatively impact Heineken's business, owing to its significant exposure to West European markets.

Closure of retail and production facilities impacts sales of alcoholic beverages.

Beer growth has slowed down across all continents and the ongoing crisis is likely to worsen its growth prospects in the future.

Key report benefits:



Understand the challenges and opportunities for a specific company in order to tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

COVID-19 impact analysis on Heineken:



Geographic spread analysis - COVID-19 vs Heineken brand sales

Global impact: the impact of COVID-19 on industry sales in 2020

Heineken exposure: brand sales by region and sector vs regional impact levels

Alcoholic beverages: brand sales by region and sector vs regional impact levels

Heineken's response to the COVID-19 outbreak

Appendix



