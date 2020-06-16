Dublin, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heineken: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Company Impact" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Heineken: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Company Impact" reports key findings as of May 7, 2020 based on market analysis and brand diversification by industry and geography.
The market forecasts show that the alcoholic beverage market will be adversely hit by COVID-19. However, Heineken has a strong brand portfolio, possibly creating resilience. Consumers tend to opt for the brands that they are familiar with, particularly at times of uncertainty. The company's decision to continue to pay its suppliers and not lay off employees will ensure high morale, which will benefit the brand once the market recovers. Also, its strong innovation capabilities should contribute to its recovery.
