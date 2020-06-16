MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce that it has retained X2Y Development to develop multiple corporate and ecommerce websites to expand its digital footprint, increase business sales and streamline operations. X2Y Development, www.x2y.io, specializes in e-commerce, web development and the implementation of progressive technologies to drive growth, stability, and security for businesses.



X2Y Development will initially begin working on and implementing the company’s corporate sites for its Real Estate and Automotive Divisions. Additionally, X2Y’s management, designers, developers and marketing professionals will develop and expand MasterBeat subsidiaries’ e-commerce operations, social media channels, and marketing strategies. In concert with MasterBeat, X2Y will build and expand the online presence offering the company’s products and services to billions of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Google and similar online consumers.

MasterBeat’s virtual and digital development will integrate e-commerce operations into the company’s key business systems including accounting, sales, property management, marketing, and all business operations. X2Y will build a custom system that, in addition to ecommerce opportunities, will afford MasterBeat’s management streamlined and efficient decision making parameters, including real time review of corporate performance against industry benchmarks and creative ideas to boost revenues and reduce expenses, therefore achieving greater profitability and increased shareholder value. A custom, integrated and scalable software, specific to our industries, will allow structured, yet objective, measurement of progress, success and opportunities.

“We are excited to be working with X2Y Development to expand our ecommerce side of the business and implement near real time decision making trees. These tools will allow us to market our rental properties, and other saleable assets, to a much larger audience, while utilizing near real time market conditions and factors. Our automotive division will utilize platforms for the consumer to buy and sell specialty / collectable cars and auto parts via our online sales and auction platform,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp. “All these digital tools will increase revenue generation via rental income, commissions, advertising and access to real time market parameters. This is just another step in the roll out of our business plan (marrying traditional assets with progressive technology) to create significant asset value, generate sustainable revenues while increasing, but protecting, shareholder value.”

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

