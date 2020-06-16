Irvine, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT infrastructure management and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced a formal partnership with Whitlock Infrastructure Solutions, a Service and Operations Management company helping Global Enterprise IT identify, plan, and deliver Next Generation IT Operations. Whitlock is a value-added reseller (VAR) and value-added partner company, with extensive IT Operations experience, technical and process depth, and most importantly a methodology to ensure a relentless pursuit of value with their customers.

Through this partnership with Netreo, Whitlock’s existing customers and prospects will have access to Netreo’s innovative on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT monitoring software: which range from monitoring and detecting anomalies, managing server performance, troubleshooting, diagnosing and analyzing application response times, and even automating the infrastructure to self-remedy technological issues through AIOps (AI for IT Operations). Together, Netreo and Whitlock will deliver a single source of truth for complex hybrid multi-cloud deployments that result in consolidation of tools, removal of complexity and the elimination of cloud-related blind spots.

“Whitlock is thrilled to be working with Netreo to build and expand our current services. Netreo’s innovative approaches to monitoring IT infrastructure will add great value to our existing solutions. We are particularly excited about Netreo’s advanced Microsoft 365 insights and extensive Microsoft Azure monitoring capabilities. With the addition of Netreo’s platform, our customers will see real service improvements and real business value,” said Jeff Jamieson, Co-founder and President of Whitlock Infrastructure Solutions.

Focused on IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) since 2003, the talented Whitlock Infrastructure Solutions team brings a 17-year history of driving value by helping enterprises improve enterprise visibility, control costs and complexities, transform IT and to become IT service brokers.

“Bringing full utilization and engagement to our customers has always been Netreo’s mission as a company. By partnering with Whitlock, we are delighted to combine our networks and expertise in infrastructure monitoring to continue bringing cutting-edge, world-class IT solutions to even more customer segments,” said Ged Caldwell, Chief Revenue Officer of Netreo.

About Whitlock Infrastructure Solutions

Guided by our ValueFirst approach, we help enterprise IT organizations evolve to deliver Next Generation IT Operations by focusing on technologies and processes that align with business objectives, address emerging IT challenges, and deliver expected value. More about Whitlock Infrastructure solutions can be found at https://whitlockis.com/.

About Netreo

Netreo’s award-winning full-stack IT management products are used by thousands of enterprise customers worldwide, and the company’s offerings now monitor more than 15 million assets and devices per day.

