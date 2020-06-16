LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, has named Teena W. Piccione, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at RTI International, to its Board of Directors. Piccione is the third woman to join SADA’s Board of Directors this year. Lusiné Yeghiazaryan, Vice President Internal Audit, Chief Audit Executive at GoPro, and Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO of Nutanix and Independent Director at Qualys, joined in January.



Piccione is a highly regarded enterprise IT executive with considerable experience helping the world’s largest companies modernize their technology infrastructure. Prior to RTI, Piccione was Senior Vice President of Enterprise Technology at Fidelity Investments, and before that she was Associate Vice President of Big Data, AI and Cyber Security at AT&T. She is currently responsible for setting the tech vision at RTI, where she oversees a global IT team serving 6,000 employees in 75 countries.

“We are beyond excited to add Teena to our Board of Directors,” said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA. “There are few people on the planet who have as much experience managing and scaling cloud-based infrastructure and applications across massive user populations and geographies as she does. It's not uncommon for us to connect our board members to our clients directly, and Teena will be a huge asset they can draw on when making crucial decisions about their technology environments. We welcome Teena to our Board and look forward to the contributions she will undoubtedly make to our clients’ success.”

“SADA is a dynamic, growing company that has what every enterprise IT department needs: a trusted partner that has its finger on the pulse of the technology industry,” said Piccione. “By aligning with Google Cloud, SADA has partnered with, in my opinion, the world’s leading provider of cloud infrastructure, applications and related technologies. Over the past few years, SADA has repeatedly demonstrated that no one in the world knows Google Cloud Platform as well as it does. SADA’s knowledge of GCP, its culture of diversity and inclusion, and its passion for client success comes through in everything it does. I am proud to be associated with SADA and excited to be part of the team!”

About SADA

SADA is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations. SADA has proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud managed services, and change management. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA has gained global accolades and awards including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019. SADA’s team of certified experts help enterprises modernize by providing innovative cloud solutions to accelerate digital transformation leveraging the entire Google Cloud portfolio, including G Suite, Google Anthos and GCP, Google Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Google Maps Platform, Google Chrome and Google Cloud Search.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for twelve years, CRN's MSP Elite 150, the 2020 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and 2020 Inc.'s Top 50 Workplaces in the U.S., SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and corporate culture, and exceptional customer experience.