MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MFGS, Inc., the Master Supplier for Micro Focus Government Solutions, announced today that CRN ® a brand of The Channel Company , has named MFGS, Inc. to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

MFGS, Inc. is committed to serving the U.S. Federal Government by leveraging Micro Focus’ best in class portfolio of enterprise-grade, scalable solutions to solve mission-critical IT challenges. Solutions range from Hybrid IT, DevSecOps, Security, Risk, & Governance, and Predictive Analytics. MFGS, Inc. places its customers’ missions at the center of how it fulfills, supports, and delivers software solutions in a government compliant manner that customers can rely on and teams can be proud of.



This year marks MFGS, Inc.’s first year on the CRN list, ranking #118.

“MFGS, Inc. has been proud to serve the U.S. Federal Government in many capacities for several years,” said Robert J. Makheja, President of MFGS, Inc. “We have continued to grow in an ever-changing environment and continue to help agencies fulfill their missions with our world class software solutions. Being amongst the ranks of CRN Top Solution Providers showcases the hard work of our talented teams and the influence we’ve been able to have in the industry.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry.”

CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About MFGS, Inc.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

