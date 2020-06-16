PHILADELPHIA and HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it, in association with its HUB partner, Sage Project Consulting, has been selected by The Texas A&M University System (TAMUS) to provide project management and inspection services on the construction of a new medical and housing complex near the Texas Medical Center area of Houston. The multi-phased development will be called the Texas A&M Innovation Plaza.



“Hill and Sage are providing project management and inspection services for TAMUS’s exciting project,” says Hill Senior Vice President Robert Ferguson. “We look forward, in particular, to working with the public-private partnership (P3) entity to successfully deliver TAMUS’s projects on time, within budget, and with the high quality TAMUS expects. We’ve had the opportunity to support P3 projects for TAMUS in the past, and so our team understands how to effectively collaborate in this unique context.”

“TAMUS’s expansion into the Texas Medical Center area is a great benefit to Houston,” says Sage President Rhonda Robinson. “This location places them at the epicenter of medical advancement in Texas. We are pleased to be a part of their delivery team.”

TAMUS’s approximately $546-million expansion consists of two separate projects. The first project involves the $145 million purchase and renovation of an 18-story building. This building will be used to host faculty, learners, and researchers from across Texas A&M’s Health Science Center. That includes the unique Engineering Medicine degree program, “EnMed,” which offers students the opportunity to be taught simultaneously both medicine and engineering and receive two degrees—an M.D. as well as an M.S. in engineering. The new facility will provide the Health Science Center a physical space where complex problems in engineering and medicine can be explored. This project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.

The second project will use $401 million in private sector money and a P3 delivery method to build two new towers adjacent to the EnMed Building at the site at the southern edge of the Texas Medical Center. The first phase will include a new 19-story, 714-bed Student Housing building with priority leasing for Texas A&M medical students and Prairie View A&M nursing students. The first phase will also include the base of a second tower, including a 1.2-million SF parking garage with 2,800 spaces and 15,000 SF of retail space, as well as 8,700 SF of lush green space between the buildings. The first phase is scheduled for completion in June 2022.

The second phase of the P3 project will be an integrated medical plaza, a 17-story medical office building atop the parking garage. This 515,000 SF facility will be home for a variety of outpatient-centered medical uses and research, and is scheduled for completion in January 2024.

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali says: “Hill is proud to participate in these dynamic projects for TAMUS, a valued client whom we’ve had the opportunity to support since 2015. We also understand the great impacts these projects will have on the city of Houston, Texas’ medical community, and subsequently, the scientific community around the world.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 55 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

About Sage Project Consulting

Sage Project Consulting is a Houston, Texas based building consulting firm offering program and project management, construction management, and building advisory services to clients in the higher education, healthcare and wind energy markets. Sage Project Consulting is also a minority and woman owned business and a certified Texas HUB vendor. For more information on Sage Project Consulting, please visit our website at www.sage-pc.com .

