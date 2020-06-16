PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado’s Health Advocate, a leading provider of health advocacy, navigation and integrated benefits programs, announced today the introduction of a comprehensive set of new solutions designed to support employers as they and their employees prepare to return to the workplace. As organizations begin this transition, safety and health are top of mind, and Health Advocate’s clinically driven solutions are designed to meet employers’ ongoing needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Developed by Health Advocate’s clinical team of experts and incorporating CDC guidelines, the new tools leverage Health Advocate’s experience in helping thousands of employers with a wide range of health and wellness needs. Understanding that each organization has unique needs based on their size, industry and location, the solutions can be customized to build and support a return-to-work strategy that best suits their individual workforce.

Health Advocate’s comprehensive solutions provide resources and support to enable employers to feel confident that they and their employees can safely return to work. Designed to address multiple needs related to COVID-19, the new solutions include:

Return Pass SM Mobile App — Self-attestation solution built on CDC guidelines to help support employees returning to work. The app asks employees a set of health and exposure questions to help determine if they are healthy and able to work or if they should seek medical care or self-quarantine.

Onsite Temperature Checks — Clinical personnel who can perform temperature screenings upon entry into facilities.

COVID-19 Navigator SM — Trained clinical and benefit experts help employees with COVID-related questions and concerns — a core element of a return-to-work program.

COVID-19 Diagnostic and Antibody Testing, Biometrics, and Flu Shots — Health screenings in the workplace to make it easy for employees to learn about their health risks and how they can take action. COVID-19 antibody and diagnostic testing, and flu shots to vaccinate against the influenza virus can also be administered.

Telemedicine — 24/7 access to phone or online medical consultations offer a stay-at-home, safe, effective, and money-saving alternative for acute care.

EAP+Work/Life — Specific COVID-19 resources focused on supporting employees. Licensed Counselors will provide members who are struggling with stress, depression, anxiety, loss, and grief with coping tips and guide them to appropriate resources.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Advocate has helped its clients and members navigate the changed environment. With these tools and resources, we will continue to provide sound guidance and support as organizations transition to this next phase,” said Abbie Leibowitz, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus of Health Advocate. “During this extraordinary time, we must work together to create and implement strategies to proceed forward in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of our workforce, now and into the future.”

For more information about these new return-to-work solutions, please visit: www.healthadvocate.com/site/return-pass or email info@HealthAdvocate.com .

Since the pandemic emerged this spring, Health Advocate has provided resources and information to help organizations and their employees navigate these challenging times. To view available tools and learn more about how Health Advocate can help, please visit www.healthadvocate.com/coronavirus .

