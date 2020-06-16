MAYNARD, Mass., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, today unveiled new enhancements to its ztC™ Edge portfolio, which includes the ztC Edge 100i and ztC Edge 110i. This update delivers an improved and more efficient deployment and provisioning experience to help organizations quickly install of the zero-touch Edge Computing platforms across multiple locations. In addition, new manageability, security, and performance enhancements will help partners and customers reduce their cost of operations and maintenance, minimize risk of data loss, and ensure high availability for all business-critical operations.
The ztC Edge is a secure, rugged, highly automated Edge Computing platform that helps organizations achieve peak performance though increased operational efficiency and zero downtime at the edge. With its built-in virtualization, automated protection, industrial interoperability and more, ztC Edge ensures that customers can quickly, easily achieve higher availability for their essential applications.
“Organizations are under pressure to ensure applications at the edge and in the datacenter or cloud work in harmony to optimize peak business performance and enable more dynamic decision making,” according to Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. “Companies are quickly working to automate, modernize, and digitally transform their businesses for greater return on investment while protecting their current business operations investments. To respond to these market demands, Stratus introduced new enhancements to its ztC Edge platform with functionality to directly address this critical Edge Computing to cloud strategy. The Edge Computing capabilities of the ztC Edge platform are designed to provide remote application management, more rapid and efficient multi-site deployment, improved security, and high availability of critical business operations and applications.”
New additions to the platform include:
Improved Manageability
Improved Security
Increased Performance
The ztC Edge’s built-in virtualization makes applications portable, while the computing platform also provides greater availability, resilience and data protection than other platforms. Numerous out-of-the-box capabilities improve the security of customers’ ztC Edge platforms, thus upgrading their security posture and mitigating risk. ztC Edge platforms also support common operational technology (OT) and IT protocols, tools, and standards, such as SNMP and OPC UA, which makes them easy to integrate into, and work with, existing environments, saving partners and customers time.
“One of the biggest threats to customers is adding technology that is not dependable and not secure. Customers should never have to worry about these risks when modernizing their edge computing capabilities,” said Jason Andersen, vice president of business line management at Stratus. “For some organizations, having highly reliable and protected platforms in place is imperative to the success of their business. They depend on these platforms to be 'always-on’, secure, and able to run in any environment without human monitoring, maintenance, repairs, or support.”
“With 40 years of experience protecting business-critical applications and environments, our ztC Edge platform has evolved to address challenges around performance, security, and manageability for computing at the edge,” said Jason Dietrich, chief revenue officer at Stratus. “Stratus partners can trust they are providing customers simple, protected and autonomous Edge Computing solutions that will maximize their operational efficiency while minimizing their operational, financial and reputational risk.”
About Stratus
For leaders digitally transforming their operations in order to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies.
