Tango , a leader in integrated workplace management systems (IWMS), today announced it will host a free two-day virtual summit on June 24 and 25 focused on strategies and best practices corporate real estate professionals can employ in the current and post COVID-19 workplace, including planning for the return to work, welcoming workers back, and then ensuring plans and mechanisms are in place to address permanent shifts in the workplace of the future.



As more regions phase out stay-at-home orders, nonessential businesses are developing plans for reopening and ways to ensure employee safety as people return to work. However, with social distancing measures still in place and positive benefits realized from the past few months of working remotely, long-term changes and cultural shifts in the workplace are inevitable. Everything is on the table as it relates to reshaping the workplace in light of COVID-19, and organizations are searching for advice on how to assess their real estate strategies, control their occupancy costs, and position themselves for future success.

“These are unprecedented times.” said Pranav Tyagi, President and CEO of Tango. “Executives are looking for guidance and tools to help their companies return to work safely while at the same time figure out a new paradigm for the future of work. To help with this challenge, Tango has assembled an unparalleled group of thought leaders who are providing this type of advice daily to some of the largest organizations in the world.”

Tango’s two-day summit “Moving Forward: Workplace 2.0” will be held on Wednesday, June 24 and Thursday, June 25 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Central Time. This virtual event will feature a series of presentations and panel discussions from the industry’s leading minds, aimed at providing thought leadership, actionable insights and a working framework to help organizations refine their strategies for moving forward in this new, unprecedented work environment.

Brett Abrams – Global Head of Portfolio Administration, Cushman & Wakefield

Francisco Acoba – Managing Director & National Practice Lead, Real Estate & Location Strategy, Deloitte Consulting

Susan Clarke – Director of Smart Building Research, Verdantix

Joshua Cushner – Principal, Consulting Practice Lead, The Arup Group

Simon Davis – Executive Managing Director, Global Technology, Newmark Knight Frank

Kevin Fossee – Principal Real Estate Advisory Services, PwC

Xavier Menendez – Managing Director & Global Practice Lead, Accenture Real Estate Solutions, Accenture

Brett Sample – Vice President, Tango

Pranav Tyagi – President & CEO, Tango

