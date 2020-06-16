Santa Clara, California, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, has joined with PYMNTs.com to participate in a fireside chat: A Wake-Up Call for Banks – Innovating for Loyalty on June 29.

PYMNTS’ CEO Karen Webster and Ondot’s President and CEO Vaduvur Bharghavan will discuss how banks may be underestimating consumers’ willingness to embrace new and better ways to manage and spend their money. A recent study found almost one-quarter of bank customers would be highly likely to turn to Amazon, Apple or Google for banking services if they were offered.

This webinar will examine how different types of local, regional, national and digital banks are positioned in the shifting digital landscape and how well they are at adapting to consumers’ changing expectations, especially when it comes to mobile card apps.

To register for the webinar please follow the link: https://www.pymnts.com/webinar-registration/a-wake-up-call-for-banks-innovating-for-loyalty/

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

