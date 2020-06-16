HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) announced a $2 million combined donation to UNCF ( United Negro College Fund ) as part of the company’s Connected by Good program, a platform for the company to give and volunteer in the communities where employees live and work. The donation includes a $1 million company contribution and a $1 million personal match from Crown Castle CEO Jay Brown. The gift will fund scholarships for students attending UNCF’s 37 member historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and more than 1,100 other colleges and universities across the United States.



“Crown Castle’s generous donation and commitment will have a lasting impact on our students,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF’s president and CEO. “And the leadership demonstrated by Jay Brown, to personally match his company’s donation, is outstanding. This is what it takes to realize the vision of a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education.”

“We believe in the movement across the country to treat everyone equally with dignity, humanity and respect,” said Crown Castle CEO Jay Brown. “Equal access to a quality higher education is critical to supporting a more just society and creating opportunity. I’m committed personally, and as Crown Castle’s leader, to invest in the future leaders of our country, as one step toward a better path forward.”

In addition to the donation, Crown Castle invited its 5,000 employees to contribute to UNCF and the company will make an additional donation, matching employee contributions.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. Connected by Good is Crown Castle’s program to give and volunteer in the communities where we live and work. With nearly 100 offices nationwide, Crown Castle gives back to advance access to education and technology; improve public spaces where people connect; and create safer communities.

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 17 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® For continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @UNCF.

