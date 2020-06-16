ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant, an integrated payment technology provider that simplifies the payment processing experience for business owners, today announces the release of Contactless by Omni. This new all-in-one contactless payment solution provides business owners with the ability to go touch-free and virtual overnight, allowing their business to begin accepting payments in the ways that their customers are most comfortable with.



A recent survey conducted by Fattmerchant shows a shift in consumer payment preferences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly half of respondents said they are uncomfortable with making purchases at stores that do not offer a contactless payment option, while 55% said they are now more likely to shop at businesses that offer contactless payment options.

By bringing together all of the necessary tools required for a fully contactless payments environment in-store and online, businesses no longer have to purchase multiple processing systems in order to quickly adapt to a contactless economy.

Contactless by Omni includes the following features:

One-click instant online shopping cart Allows merchants to create an online shopping cart to sell products with a single click and no configuration or technical skills needed

Text 2 Pay Merchants can send a payment link to customers via text message and customers can complete the payment through their mobile phone

Touch-free mobile and countertop terminal devices Customers can tap their card, phone or smart watch on the reader to complete a transaction

Virtual portal for keying in phone orders Merchants can take orders over the phone for curbside pickup or delivery

Email invoicing Merchants can send electronic invoices to customers via email or text

Omni-channel payments reporting Payment data across all of the contactless solutions are housed in a single dashboard instead of multiple platforms that make reconciling payments challenging



Contactless by Omni is addressing the need for small businesses to adapt to a contactless payments environment. The Fattmerchant survey also found that 56% of respondents are now more likely to make purchases online, rather than in store, for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19. Fattmerchant’s one-click instant online shopping cart makes it easy for businesses to sell their products online without needing to code or pay to host a site.

“The pandemic is serving as a catalyst for contactless payments – following COVID-19, businesses that don’t offer contactless options will not survive,” said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. “For example, 41% of the survey respondents said they were now uncomfortable with using cash. The heightened demand for contactless payments is here to stay, but so many small businesses don’t have the resources to accept them. Contactless by Omni makes it easy for businesses across all industries to utilize contactless payments and adapt to changing consumer needs.”

Contactless by Omni is implemented as a single solution through a 20-minute onboarding process. To learn more about Contactless by Omni, please visit: http://fattmerchant.com/contactless

To view the key findings from Fattmerchant’s payments survey, click here .

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is an award-winning payment technology leader in FinTech focused on empowering small businesses to streamline payment acceptance, simplify operations, and grow their business. With its integrated payment platform Omni, business owners, partners, and software companies have access to the industry’s only all-in-one solution providing the card-present, card-not-present, and contactless solutions they need to process payments in any environment. This unified commerce experience also provides meaningful data analytics on payment trends and connects top business tools such as QuickBooks online and Google My Business so merchants can easily control business operations in one place. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

