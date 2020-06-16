Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 15 June 2020£34.78m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 15 June 2020£34.78m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,467,002 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 15 June 2020 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * †63.85p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * †63.51p 
   
Ordinary share price 51.50p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(19.34%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 15/06/2020 
† NAV quoted ex-div in respect of dividend of 1.6p per share payable on 3 July 2020
(subject to shareholder approval)		 