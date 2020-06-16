ADX's CEO Steven M. Renner and Second Harvest Heartland's CEO Allison O'Toole discuss the urgent need to feed hungry Minnesotans in a Zoom call on June 16, 2020.

ADX's CEO Steven M. Renner and Second Harvest Heartland's CEO Allison O'Toole discuss the urgent need to feed hungry Minnesotans in a Zoom call on June 16, 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADX Labs Inc. has donated $90,000 to Second Harvest Heartland to fund urgently needed meals for children and families experiencing COVID-19 pandemic-related hunger. The donation was made by ADX Labs’ charitable arm, the ADX Foundation.



Steven M. Renner, founder and CEO of ADX Labs and chairman of the ADX Foundation said, “We contribute to charitable needs all over the United States and the world, and our goal with this grant is to provide local help. Before the COVID-19 crisis, one in eleven Minnesotans, including one in eight Minnesotan kids didn't know where their next meal was coming from. Now, the scale of need is off the charts, and no child should ever be hungry.”

Second Harvest Heartland’s crucial work fed 532,000 Minnesotans in 2019, with 97 million meals distributed. ADX based its decision to support Second Harvest Heartland upon several factors, among which is the organization’s commitment to providing fresh, healthy produce to families in need.

“More than 65% of meals distributed by Second Harvest Heartland is fresh, local produce. We want children to grow strong and healthy and to learn good habits so that they can raise the next generation of Minnesotans with confidence”, said Mr. Renner.

Second Harvest Heartland’s CEO, Allison O’Toole said, “We are seeing a record demand for food, and its still growing. ADX’s donation comes at such an important time. As we move into the summer, ADX’s support helps us to help kids who are unable to get their school meals. We’re trying to ensure that kids don't look back on summer 2020 as their hungriest summer ever.”

About ADX Labs, Inc.

Making a Difference Throughout the World Through the Power of Technology.

ADX Labs, Inc. (ADX) is a Minneapolis-founded and headquartered technology company focused on providing a range of innovative products and services for individuals, home-based businesses, and the small to medium enterprise (SME) market. ADX develops and provides software that powers web and mobile platforms; cloud hosting solutions, interactive entertainment and cutting-edge electronics through its ADX Marketing platform. It also provides global merchant solutions through its Eirth Systems subsidiary and game development through GameSmart. ADX independently funds the ADX Foundation, a registered non-profit philanthropic organization which has invested in children, communities, and social justice since 2013. Learn more at http://adxlabs.com

About Second Harvest Heartland

Second Harvest Heartland believes no one should ever go hungry, as our region produces more than enough food for everyone. Helping hungry neighbors find their next meal—so they can thrive at work, in the classroom and in their communities—is what drives Second Harvest Heartland, its partners and supporters. Second Harvest Heartland brings more than 44 years of history and experience to the fight against hunger. Learn more at http://2harvest.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bf88240-d273-435a-9e06-d477e4258e01

Media enquiries: Simon Cousins,