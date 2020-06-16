WAYNE, Pa., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, is pleased to announce that its Learning division has been named to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20™ Training Outsourcing Companies List. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.



Judge Learning’s selection to the 2020 Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies List was based on industry visibility, innovation, and impact in learning, as well as company size and growth potential, including the capability to deliver multiple types of training services. Client base and geographic reach were also determining criteria in making the Top 20 List.

“The 2020 Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies are an innovative group of organizations developing, managing, and delivering training initiatives that create an engaging learning experience and improve employee performance,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “These companies offer comprehensive solutions that solve business needs for organizations around the world.”

“Judge Learning’s inclusion on the Training Industry Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list, for the second year in row, is a great honor,” said Pete Pedone, president of Judge Learning Solutions. “This recognition serves to validate the expertise, experience, and hard work we strive to bring to each client engagement at Judge. We have been fortunate enough to build a very strong team of learning professionals that focus on the client’s needs and delivering best-in-class solutions with a customer service first approach.”

Judge Learning Solutions, a division of The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035 and for more information about The Judge Group visit https://www.judge.com .

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group, celebrating 50 years of service, is a leading professional services firm specializing in consulting, learning, and talent solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 9,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry ( https://trainingindustry.com ) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers annually. Training Industry’s live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 5 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp .