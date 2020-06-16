For immediate release
16 June 2020
Serabi Gold Plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 16 June 2020 (the “Meeting”), shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting dated 15 May 2020 (the “Notice”).

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC* VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
1. Approval of the Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

 		40,287,26799.94%24,8000.06%40,312,06768.37%714
2. Re-election of Aquiles Alerria as a Director.

 		40,087,05399.94%24,8680.06%40,111,92168.03%200,860
3. Re-election of Eduardo Rosselot as a Director.

 		40,087,05399.94%24,8680.06%40,111,92168.03%200,860
4. Re-election of Clive Line as a Director.

 		40,262,40399.94%24,8140.06%40,287,21768.33%25,564
5. Re-election of Luis Azevedo as a Director.

 		39,987,61599.69%123,7100.31%40,111,32568.03%201,456
6 Re-appointment of BDO LLP as auditors of the Company.

 		40,447,29299.94%25,3250.06%40,472,61768.64%62,497
7. Re-approval of the Serabi 2011 Share Option Plan34,465,63799.00%346,5481.00%34,812,18559.04%5,500,596
8. Approval of the terms of a Restricted Stock Award Plan34,636,85099.50%173,2150.50%34,810,06559.04%5,502,716
9. That the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities up to a nominal value of £2,000,000.

 		39,958,68799.19%324,7140.81%40,283,40168.32%29,380
10. That the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities for cash up to a nominal value of £2,000,000.34,458,68785.49%5,848,45714.51%40,307,14468.36%5,637

* ISC – Issued Share Capital

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc 
Michael HodgsonTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief ExecutiveMobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
  
Clive LineTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance DirectorMobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
  
Email: contact@serabigold.com 
Website:  www.serabigold.com 
  
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser 		 
Roland CornishTel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael CornishTel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
  
Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker		 
Ross AllisterTel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

ENDS