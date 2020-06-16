WALTHAM, Mass., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Information Resources Inc. (EIR), a software and services firm specializing in implementing and optimizing compensation applications, today announces that its EIR COMPstream™ Suite is now available on SAP® App Center , the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. EIR COMPstream has new features for executives and human resources (HR) professionals, providing interactive modeling and calibration during the compensation planning process.

A popular module of the EIR COMPstream Suite is EIR Advanced Compensation Analytics. It includes new features that make it easier for leaders to conduct compensation calibration sessions that demand quick changes, zero wait time and real-time analytics.

EIR COMPstream is a cloud-based software platform designed to streamline and transform compensation processes into efficient and powerful solutions. EIR COMPstream works with SAP SuccessFactors® Compensation to enable planning, managing and monitoring each stage of the compensation process while providing timely, actionable data to each stakeholder. EIR COMPstream, is a comprehensive SAP software extension focusing on the compensation process with SAP SuccessFactors.

“These new compensation planning calibration features reflect the purpose and mission of the EIR COMPstream Suite,” said France Lampron, President and CEO of EIR. “To truly streamline the compensation process, everyone involved must have access to the tools to enable the same outcome: the best possible compensation process automated for everyone involved.”

The EIR COMPstream Suite software includes the following modules:

Advanced Compensation Analytics makes it easy and fast to deploy advanced compensation reports to managers, executives, HR and compensation administrators.

makes it easy and fast to deploy advanced compensation reports to managers, executives, HR and compensation administrators. Automated Incentive Accrual calculations eliminate the need for a manual process, typically required each month.

calculations eliminate the need for a manual process, typically required each month. Incentive Plan Design management provides a way for global compensation to create a central repository of all incentive plans by facilitating the plan design process and the capture of incentive plan results. The module integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Compensation to generate the underlined configuration.

management provides a way for global compensation to create a central repository of all incentive plans by facilitating the plan design process and the capture of incentive plan results. The module integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Compensation to generate the underlined configuration. Incentive Pool Management makes it possible to track and reconcile a large number of incentive pools during the compensation planning process.

makes it possible to track and reconcile a large number of incentive pools during the compensation planning process. Budget Transfer gives managers the ability to exchange budgets while ensuring this does not create over/under spend situations.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com .

EIR is an SAP gold partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

EIR is a woman-owned, SAP gold partner, software and services firm specializing in compensation systems. From implementing SAP SuccessFactors Compensation-related modules for clients, to offering its solution on SAP App Center, EIR is well positioned to help organizations streamline their compensation process. EIR’s team of subject-matter experts and compensation professionals work with each client to optimize and transform compensation system and process. Over the last 10 years, EIR has performed over 300 SAP SuccessFactors engagements and 30% of its client-base are Fortune 500 companies.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

