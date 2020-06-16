MONTREAL, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW TECH INC. (TSXV: ATW – “ATW” or the “Corporation”). ATW announces that it is unable to file its annual financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications, for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Filings”), by the filing deadline provided for under the temporary exemption granted under decision N°2020-PDG-0023 issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF Temporary Exemption").



ATW worked diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings on or before June 14, 2020; however, our auditors were unable to complete their audit by June 14, 2020 and as such, the Corporation was not able to file the Annual Filings prior to June 14, 2020, as required under the AMF Temporary Exemption. ATW plans to remedy the default and file the Annual Filings as soon as it is able to do so and expects such filing to occur on or prior to July 15, 2020. The Company also intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternate information guidelines of section 10 of Policy Statement 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (“PS 12-203”) as long as it is in default of the filing requirements by issuing bi-weekly default status reports.

We confirm that ATW has now filed an application with the Autorité des marches financiers (“AMF”), for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), which will restrict all trading in securities of the Corporation, whether direct or indirect, by management of the Corporation. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Corporation to trade their securities.

The Corporation confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings against it as of the date of this press release. The Corporation also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

ABOUT ATW

ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a leader in financial technologies (‘fintech’), owner of several web platforms including VoxTel and Option.vote. VoxTel offers various interactive communication, landline and mobile carrier billing phone solutions. Option.vote offers a large scale, customizable, and secure multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations, and others looking for a way to reduce their voting costs and to improve their participation rates.

For further information, please contact:

ATW Tech Inc.

Michel Guay

Founder, president and CEO

Tel.: 844.298.5932 ext. 301

mguay@atwtech.com

